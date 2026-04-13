Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
BlockShow Europe

BlockShow Europe

BlockShow Europe

-
Estrel Hotel and Congress Centre, Berlin, Germany
Buy tickets here

BlockShow Europe is kicking off on May 28 and is set to attract over 3.000 attendees, more than 150 partners, 80 internationally noted speakers and more. BlockShow provides a platform for businesses to unveil their new products and share their thoughts in panel discussions.

BlockShow Europe is a media partner of IamExpat. IamExpat readers can save 20% when they book a ticket online using the discount code "20IAMEXPAT".

BlockShow Europe

This international event brings together the global; Blockchain community and provides a dedicated occasion as a hub for FinTech and other trending sectors.

Save 20% on your ticket purchase with the code "20IAMEXPAT".

The BlockShow conference gives attendees a look at brand new solutions for implementing and enhancing blockchain technology and exhibiting the industry’s most ground-breaking cases. This conference brings together the wide-reaching businesses in blockchain.

The conference also allows businesses to gain exposure on their new products and get feedback on their new solutions and services and share ideas in panel discussions.

blockshow-berlin.jpg

  • Addy Creeze: CEO at BlockShow
  • David Lee: Director at LeftCoast, Co-Founder at BlockAsset Ventures, Libai.io
  • Konstantin Gladych: CEO & Co-Founder at Changelly, Advisor at Cindicator
  • Llew Claasen: Executive Director at Bitcoin Foundation since 2016
  • Mark P. Bernegger: Ambassador Switzerland at FinLeap, the Swiss '100 under 40' Person
  • Patrick Lowry: CEO at Iconiq Lab, a global ICO accelerator program
  • Remington Ong: Partner at Fenbushi Capital, managed Investments in 40+ global startups 
  • Ahmed Sayed: Digital Transformation Expert, Lead of The SAP Innovation House
  • Muhammad Salman Anjum: Blockchain & ICO Advisor, Founder, CEO at Feelogical Solutions 
  • Matej Michalko: Founder, CEO and President at DECENT platform, Co-founder at ALAX.io
  • Ildar Fazulyanov: Healthcare & Venture Capital Expert, Co-Founder & CEO of WELL

Register for BlockShow

You can register on the BlockShow website as an attendee, as an investor or as a startup.

Ticket prices for BlockShow Europe are: 1588 euros for an attendee, 2488 euros for a sponsor and 988 for a startup.

You still can buy your tickets and enjoy the best Blockchain conference at best price possible! Hurry to get your ticket now and don’t forget that you can benefit from a 20% discount when you use the discount code "20IAMEXPAT".

Buy tickets here
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival
-
Various venues
Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Storytelling in April at Theater Bellevue
-
Klein Bellevue, Leidsekade 90, 1017 PN
Celebrate Sunday morning at the Concertgebouw
-
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.