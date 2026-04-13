BlockShow Europe
BlockShow Europe
BlockShow Europe is kicking off on May 28 and is set to attract over 3.000 attendees, more than 150 partners, 80 internationally noted speakers and more. BlockShow provides a platform for businesses to unveil their new products and share their thoughts in panel discussions.
BlockShow Europe is a media partner of IamExpat. IamExpat readers can save 20% when they book a ticket online using the discount code "20IAMEXPAT".
BlockShow Europe
This international event brings together the global; Blockchain community and provides a dedicated occasion as a hub for FinTech and other trending sectors.
Save 20% on your ticket purchase with the code "20IAMEXPAT".
The BlockShow conference gives attendees a look at brand new solutions for implementing and enhancing blockchain technology and exhibiting the industry’s most ground-breaking cases. This conference brings together the wide-reaching businesses in blockchain.
The conference also allows businesses to gain exposure on their new products and get feedback on their new solutions and services and share ideas in panel discussions.
BlockShow featured experts
- Addy Creeze: CEO at BlockShow
- David Lee: Director at LeftCoast, Co-Founder at BlockAsset Ventures, Libai.io
- Konstantin Gladych: CEO & Co-Founder at Changelly, Advisor at Cindicator
- Llew Claasen: Executive Director at Bitcoin Foundation since 2016
- Mark P. Bernegger: Ambassador Switzerland at FinLeap, the Swiss '100 under 40' Person
- Patrick Lowry: CEO at Iconiq Lab, a global ICO accelerator program
- Remington Ong: Partner at Fenbushi Capital, managed Investments in 40+ global startups
- Ahmed Sayed: Digital Transformation Expert, Lead of The SAP Innovation House
- Muhammad Salman Anjum: Blockchain & ICO Advisor, Founder, CEO at Feelogical Solutions
- Matej Michalko: Founder, CEO and President at DECENT platform, Co-founder at ALAX.io
- Ildar Fazulyanov: Healthcare & Venture Capital Expert, Co-Founder & CEO of WELL
Register for BlockShow
You can register on the BlockShow website as an attendee, as an investor or as a startup.
Ticket prices for BlockShow Europe are: 1588 euros for an attendee, 2488 euros for a sponsor and 988 for a startup.
You still can buy your tickets and enjoy the best Blockchain conference at best price possible! Hurry to get your ticket now and don’t forget that you can benefit from a 20% discount when you use the discount code "20IAMEXPAT".