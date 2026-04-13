BlockShow Europe is kicking off on May 28 and is set to attract over 3.000 attendees, more than 150 partners, 80 internationally noted speakers and more. BlockShow provides a platform for businesses to unveil their new products and share their thoughts in panel discussions.

BlockShow Europe is a media partner of IamExpat. IamExpat readers can save 20% when they book a ticket online using the discount code "20IAMEXPAT".

BlockShow Europe

This international event brings together the global; Blockchain community and provides a dedicated occasion as a hub for FinTech and other trending sectors.

Save 20% on your ticket purchase with the code "20IAMEXPAT".

The BlockShow conference gives attendees a look at brand new solutions for implementing and enhancing blockchain technology and exhibiting the industry’s most ground-breaking cases. This conference brings together the wide-reaching businesses in blockchain.