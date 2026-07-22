Bijlmerbios Open-Air Cinema
Bijlmerbios Open-Air Cinema
Street art, hiphop and films come together to create a lively weekend of art and creativity in Amsterdam this September 6 and September 12.
Bijlmerbios Open-Air Cinema
Bijlmerbios, the local, independent cinema in Amsterdam Zuidoost, has been hosting this free open-air cinema every year, nestled between the columns below Kraaiennest metro station. This year, they are adding art and music to the Saturday lineup. There are new locations for this year: Annie Romeinplein on September 6 and at Groot Bijlmerplein on September 12.
On Saturday, September 6, a side programme with food and drink kicks off at 1pm at Annie Romeinplein right up until the film begins at 9pm. The film shown will be Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic.
On Saturday, September 12, they will use the space outside Het Zandkasteel in Amsterdamse Poort, on the Bijlmerplein. This day also has a supporting programme of food trucks and a DJ from 6.30pm. Them, at 8.30pm the film You, Me and Tuscany begins.
Photo credit: © Bas Bakkenes
Attending Bijlmerbios
The films are screened outdoors, making it incredibly easy to reach by public transport. Het Zandkasteel is also just a five-minute walk from Bijlmer Arena metro and train station. Neither area has much parking, so walking, cycling or public transport are the recommended arrival methods.
Flexibility and accommodation are the names of the game here, so you can bring your own food and drinks and things to sit on, but make sure you don't impinge on anyone else's enjoyment. Comfy armchairs are provided by the organisers, but they do fill up, so get there early if you want to be sure of one!
The film starts at 9pm on September 6 and 8.30pm on September 12. Entrance is free and you don't need to reserve a spot in advance. You can find out more about the lineup on the Bijlmerbios website.
Thumb photo credit: © Bas Bakkenes