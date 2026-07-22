Street art, hiphop and films come together to create a lively weekend of art and creativity in Amsterdam this September 6 and September 12.

Bijlmerbios Open-Air Cinema

Bijlmerbios, the local, independent cinema in Amsterdam Zuidoost, has been hosting this free open-air cinema every year, nestled between the columns below Kraaiennest metro station. This year, they are adding art and music to the Saturday lineup. There are new locations for this year: Annie Romeinplein on September 6 and at Groot Bijlmerplein on September 12.

On Saturday, September 6, a side programme with food and drink kicks off at 1pm at Annie Romeinplein right up until the film begins at 9pm. The film shown will be Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic.

On Saturday, September 12, they will use the space outside Het Zandkasteel in Amsterdamse Poort, on the Bijlmerplein. This day also has a supporting programme of food trucks and a DJ from 6.30pm. Them, at 8.30pm the film You, Me and Tuscany begins.