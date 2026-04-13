Baroeg Open Air is an outdoor music festival that takes place each year in Rotterdam, run by the Baroeg music venue which describes itself as a "subcultural pop venue." So, get ready for a day full of alternative bands that play metal, punk, hardcore, grindcore, electronic body music, gothic rock, drum 'n bass and other subgenres!

Photo: Martijn Berlage

Baroeg Open Air at Zuiderpark

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Baroeg Open Air takes place at Zuiderpark in Rotterdam. Once again a diverse programme has been put together, exploring different kinds of alternative and subcultural music. On stage, audiences can hear the grindcore of Napalm Death, the future pop of VNV Nation, the digital hardcore of Atari Teenage Riot, the hard rock of Hardcore Superstar, the death / thrash metal of Rotterdam-based Thanatos, and so much more!

This year, there's a new stage called Stroomstot, meaning "Power Surge." This new mini stage, located near the Electronic Stage, features a cosy and intimate sound system. The music on Stroomstoot can be exciting, confrontational or weird, but it is always full of energy. At this first edition, sparks fly with styles such as analogue rave, Rotterdam drum 'n bass, dark techno and melodic electro.