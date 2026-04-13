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Baroeg Open Air

Baroeg Open Air

Baroeg Open Air

Zuiderpark Rotterdam
9,99 euros for pre-sale tickets until August 9 (15 euros from August 10)

Baroeg Open Air is an outdoor music festival that takes place each year in Rotterdam, run by the Baroeg music venue which describes itself as a "subcultural pop venue." So, get ready for a day full of alternative bands that play metal, punk, hardcore, grindcore, electronic body music, gothic rock, drum 'n bass and other subgenres!

Baroeg Open AirPhoto: Martijn Berlage

Baroeg Open Air at Zuiderpark

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Baroeg Open Air takes place at Zuiderpark in Rotterdam. Once again a diverse programme has been put together, exploring different kinds of alternative and subcultural music. On stage, audiences can hear the grindcore of Napalm Death, the future pop of VNV Nation, the digital hardcore of Atari Teenage Riot, the hard rock of Hardcore Superstar, the death / thrash metal of Rotterdam-based Thanatos, and so much more!

This year, there's a new stage called Stroomstot, meaning "Power Surge." This new mini stage, located near the Electronic Stage, features a cosy and intimate sound system. The music on Stroomstoot can be exciting, confrontational or weird, but it is always full of energy. At this first edition, sparks fly with styles such as analogue rave, Rotterdam drum 'n bass, dark techno and melodic electro.

Baroeg Open Air RotterdamPhoto: Martijn Berlage

Puppi's Plee Sessions

There's a part of the festival that was previously known as the Plee Sessions, but in 2022 the sessions have a brand new name. Margarita Medrano Bracamonte de Jong, better known as Puppi de Jong, died suddenly at the beginning of 2022. She was a well-known presence on the Rotterdam music scene and a Baroeg veteran in heart and soul. That's why Baroeg Open Air has named a section of its festival in Puppi's honour: Puppi's Plee Sessions.
Baroeg Open Air NetherlandsPhoto: Martijn Berlage

A festival and concert venue named after a Dutch philosopher

Both the festival and the concert venue take their name from the Dutch 17th-century philosopher Baruch Spinoza. "Baroeg" is the phonetic spelling in the Dutch language of the philosopher's first name, Baruch, which in Hebrew means "blessed." The connection with Baruch Spinoza is that the gig venue is housed in a building at Spinozapark on Spinozaweg. The open-air festival eventually outgrew Spinozapark, which is why it now takes place at the massive Zuiderpark.

Don't miss Baroeg Open Air 2022

  • When: Saturday September 10, 2022 from 12pm to 11pm
  • Where: Zuiderpark, Rotterdam

Book your Baroeg Open Air tickets

Book your Baroeg Open Air tickets on the Baroeg website. It costs 9,99 euros for pre-sale tickets until August 9, but 15 euros from August 10 onwards, and 20 euros for tickets at the entrance. Children up to 12 years can enter for free!

Baroeg Open Air festival RotterdamPhoto: Martijn Berlage

Thumb photo: Martijn Berlage

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