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Bacchus Wine Festival

Bacchus Wine Festival

Bacchus Wine Festival

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Amsterdamse Bos, Bosbaanweg 5 1182 DA Amsterdam
Prices starting at 20 €

For two weekends in June, the Amsterdamse Bos appeals to the good life in a celebration of wine, food and music at the Bacchus Wine Festival in Amsterdam! The Dutch weather may prove challenging, but either way, Bacchus Wine Festival is always a pleasurable experience.

Enjoy the good things in life at Bacchus Wine Festival

Like the mythological god of wine that the festival is named after, Bacchus is all about abundance, plenty and even excess! A flood of food trucks and pop-up restaurants will be vying for the attention of the festival-goers, finely tuning their dishes to optimise the flavours of the various kinds of wine on offer.

Great wines at the Amsterdamse Bos

Great wines from all around the world are offered by the glass and by the bottle at Bacchus Wine Festival, with special tasting sessions and apt food pairings.

Music at Bacchus Wine Festival

Bacchus Wine Festival is almost as much a music festival as it is an event focused on fine wine. Every day of the festival, a vibe takes over the stage, featuring a lineup of DJs and live acts. Relive the 80s, relax to a house set, hear African sounds and dance to everything from disco to funk. 

Bacchus Wine Festival Weekends

The festival is available to your enjoyment on the weekend of June 5-7 and June 12-13. This year, Bacchus is advertising a special little game for those who like wine and a bit of electricity. Try the shock wine (Schokje wijn)

Wine Festival

Tickets range from single-day tickets to group tickets. Find out more on the Bacchus Wine Festival website.

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