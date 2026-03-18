An Unforgettable Night of Passion: Sinfonia Rotterdam opens its new season
Photo: Felix Broede
An Unforgettable Night of Passion: Sinfonia Rotterdam opens its new season
Calling all lovers of culture and powerful music in Rotterdam and The Hague! This October, prepare for a breathtaking musical journey as Sinfonia Rotterdam launches its Sinfonia Classics Series with a programme brimming with tragic love and musical ecstasy.
On October 23, 25, and 26, the orchestra will treat its listeners to An Unforgettable Night of Passion, led by conductor Conrad van Alphen and featuring two stellar soloists: cellist Harriet Krijgh and soprano Jeannette van Schaik.
Two powerful female soloists take centre stage
Cellist Harriet Krijgh, performing on her rare 18th-century Venetian Montagnana cello, is celebrated for her unique combination of technical virtuosity and profound tenderness, making her the ideal interpreter of Saint-Saëns's demanding concerto.
Dutch soprano Jeannette van Schaik brings a powerful and expressive voice to the stage, perfectly suited to convey the transcendent emotion and dramatic weight of Wagner's iconic Liebestod. Together, they represent a dazzling European talent pool, offering performances that are both breathtaking in skill and deeply emotional in resonance.
A programme full of love and passion
The concert opens with the dramatic and sensual sounds of Richard Wagner. Soprano Jeannette van Schaik will perform the spellbinding Prelude and Liebestod (Love-Death) from the opera Tristan und Isolde. In this powerful orchestral version, her voice soars above the orchestra, portraying a love so profound it transcends death itself. It’s an intense, sensual, and utterly gripping start to the evening.
Next, the brilliant cellist Harriet Krijgh takes the stage with Camille Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 1. A masterpiece of romantic expression, this concerto is a thrilling showcase of technical brilliance and deep passion.
Unlike traditional concertos, it flows seamlessly as one continuous movement, alternating between fiery virtuosity and tender, lyrical passages. Performing on her rare 18th-century Venetian Montagnana cello, Krijgh is renowned for her ability to connect with the audience, making this a performance not to be missed.
After the intermission, the journey concludes with the dramatic force of Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet. Experience Shakespeare's timeless tragedy of youthful love, violence, and fate through some of the most evocative ballet music ever written. From the dark and powerful Montagues and Capulets to Juliet’s light and dreamy themes, Prokofiev’s score grabs you by the heart and doesn’t let go. This specially selected suite, arranged for chamber orchestra, loses none of its original dramatic power and will leave you utterly captivated.
Founder and conductor Conrad van Alphen: “I want to make music out of full conviction, with passion and energy. I like to push the boundaries in order to surprise both orchestra members and the audience.”
More than just a concert
Sinfonia Rotterdam is about more than just the music. After the concert, you are invited to stay and have a complimentary drink. Additionally, visitors receive a complimentary programme booklet with engaging background information about the pieces and the soloist.
Dates, times and locations
Here are the dates and locations of the opening concert of the new concert season:
Thursday, October 23
- 8.15pm
- De Nieuwe Kerk, The Hague
Saturday, October 25
- 7.30pm
- De Doelen, Jurriaanse Zaal, Rotterdam
Sunday, October 26
- 3pm
- Wereldmuseum, Balzaal, Rotterdam
Performers
- Sinfonia Rotterdam
- Conrad van Alphen - conductor
- Harriet Krijgh - cello
- Jeannette van Schaik - soprano
Concert programme
Here's what's on the programme at the Sinfonia Rotterdam 25th anniversary concert:
- Wagner - Prelude and Liebestod (arr. Farrington)
- Saint-Saëns - Cello Concerto no.1
- Prokofiev - Romeo and Juliet, op.64 (selection, arr. Longstaff)
A discount of more than 50 percent for young people
This is the perfect opportunity to experience a classical concert. Are you under 27? Then you pay 16 euros for a ticket, which is less than half the regular price of 38 euros. There are no price zones for seating, so you can choose your preferred seat and pay the same price for every seat.
Pair it with a glass of wine
Those attending the concert at the de Nieuwe Kerk in The Hague may already look forward to a glass of white or red! This will be available free of charge to all guests after the concert. Prefer no alcohol? No worries, there is also a non-alcoholic version.
© Eric Timmerman
Concert-goers get to have the first sneak peek of the brochure with the programme for the 2025-2026 season. An ensemble of musicians from the orchestra will play background music, and the musicians, conductor, and soloist walk around and mingle with the audience members. This promises to be an evening where you really experience the music and the people behind it.
Experience and celebrate
Whether you are a seasoned music lover or want to try something new, this will be a night you don't want to miss. Put on your best outfit and get carried away by music that is anything but boring! Get your tickets now!
Get your tickets now!
A complimentary drink and cloakroom use are included in the ticket price. Attendees under the age of 27 receive a massive discount on their ticket, paying only 16 euros. Get your tickets on the Sinfonia Rotterdam website.
Header image: © Bas Czerwinski