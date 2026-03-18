An Unforgettable Night of Passion: Sinfonia Rotterdam opens its new season

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Calling all lovers of culture and powerful music in Rotterdam and The Hague! This October, prepare for a breathtaking musical journey as Sinfonia Rotterdam launches its Sinfonia Classics Series with a programme brimming with tragic love and musical ecstasy. On October 23, 25, and 26, the orchestra will treat its listeners to An Unforgettable Night of Passion, led by conductor Conrad van Alphen and featuring two stellar soloists: cellist Harriet Krijgh and soprano Jeannette van Schaik. Two powerful female soloists take centre stage Cellist Harriet Krijgh, performing on her rare 18th-century Venetian Montagnana cello, is celebrated for her unique combination of technical virtuosity and profound tenderness, making her the ideal interpreter of Saint-Saëns's demanding concerto. Dutch soprano Jeannette van Schaik brings a powerful and expressive voice to the stage, perfectly suited to convey the transcendent emotion and dramatic weight of Wagner's iconic Liebestod. Together, they represent a dazzling European talent pool, offering performances that are both breathtaking in skill and deeply emotional in resonance.

A programme full of love and passion The concert opens with the dramatic and sensual sounds of Richard Wagner. Soprano Jeannette van Schaik will perform the spellbinding Prelude and Liebestod (Love-Death) from the opera Tristan und Isolde. In this powerful orchestral version, her voice soars above the orchestra, portraying a love so profound it transcends death itself. It’s an intense, sensual, and utterly gripping start to the evening. Next, the brilliant cellist Harriet Krijgh takes the stage with Camille Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 1. A masterpiece of romantic expression, this concerto is a thrilling showcase of technical brilliance and deep passion. Unlike traditional concertos, it flows seamlessly as one continuous movement, alternating between fiery virtuosity and tender, lyrical passages. Performing on her rare 18th-century Venetian Montagnana cello, Krijgh is renowned for her ability to connect with the audience, making this a performance not to be missed. After the intermission, the journey concludes with the dramatic force of Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet. Experience Shakespeare's timeless tragedy of youthful love, violence, and fate through some of the most evocative ballet music ever written. From the dark and powerful Montagues and Capulets to Juliet’s light and dreamy themes, Prokofiev’s score grabs you by the heart and doesn’t let go. This specially selected suite, arranged for chamber orchestra, loses none of its original dramatic power and will leave you utterly captivated.

Founder and conductor Conrad van Alphen: “I want to make music out of full conviction, with passion and energy. I like to push the boundaries in order to surprise both orchestra members and the audience.” More than just a concert Sinfonia Rotterdam is about more than just the music. After the concert, you are invited to stay and have a complimentary drink. Additionally, visitors receive a complimentary programme booklet with engaging background information about the pieces and the soloist. Here are the dates and locations of the opening concert of the new concert season: Thursday, October 23 8.15pm

De Nieuwe Kerk, The Hague Saturday, October 25 7.30pm

De Doelen, Jurriaanse Zaal, Rotterdam Sunday, October 26 3pm

Wereldmuseum, Balzaal, Rotterdam Performers Sinfonia Rotterdam

Conrad van Alphen - conductor

Harriet Krijgh - cello

Jeannette van Schaik - soprano Concert programme Here's what's on the programme at the Sinfonia Rotterdam 25th anniversary concert: Wagner - Prelude and Liebestod (arr. Farrington)

- Prelude and Liebestod (arr. Farrington) Saint-Saëns - Cello Concerto no.1

- Cello Concerto no.1 Prokofiev - Romeo and Juliet, op.64 (selection, arr. Longstaff)