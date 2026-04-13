IN Amsterdam webinar: Career development and settling in the Netherlands

IN Amsterdam is giving a free career orientation webinar for internationals who have moved to the Netherlands. At the webinar, IN Amsterdam will help newcomers to navigate the career climate for expats in the Netherlands, and help them settle in.

Career development and settling in the Netherlands

Whether you’ve landed in the Netherlands for love, adventure or work, your career and its development are likely to be on your mind. What do you want? Where do you fit into the grand scheme of things? What should you work towards? It requires a combination of getting to know the local job market and figuring out how you fit in. That’s why this webinar looks at both career development and settling into life in the Netherlands. What can you expect?

Topics will include career support, the Dutch job market and habits to simplify your life in the Netherlands. Find out more about the job market at IN Amsterdam’s careers seminar and tackle key issues about Dutch employment and the social aspects of working in the Netherlands.

Career webinar programme

Here’s what you can expect during the career webinar: