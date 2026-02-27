Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event
Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival (ASFF) invites you to its official 2026 Launch Event at the iconic Pathé Tuschinski on March 13, 2026, one month before the festival takes place from April 10-19.
This special evening offers a first look at the upcoming edition and a unique opportunity to experience contemporary Spanish-language cinema in one of Amsterdam’s most beautiful cinemas.
What to expect at the launch event
Here's what you'll experience at the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event:
- Two film premieres: Homo Argentum (Argentina, 2025) and Golpes (Spain, 2025) + Q&A with director Rafael Cobos
- An official presentation and release of the full ASFF 2026 programme
- Early access to festival tickets before public sales
The launch event is designed as a complete cinematic evening, bringing together film lovers, internationals and local audiences in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.
Make a night of it
A limited number of combo tickets are available, which include access to both screenings, as well as Spanish drinks and bites served between the films, and a chance to meet fellow cinema enthusiasts and start the festival season together.
Whether you are new to Spanish cinema or a long-time fan, this event offers the perfect introduction to one of Amsterdam’s most vibrant cultural festivals.
Details about the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event
- Where: Pathé Tuschinski, Amsterdam
- When: Thursday 13 March 2026
- Tickets: Available now (limited seating)
Get your tickets to the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event
Get your tickets in advance! This is an extra-special event you won't want to miss! Tickets are available on the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival website.
Director of Golpes, Rafael Cobos, is attending for a Q&A after the film