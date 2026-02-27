Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival (ASFF) invites you to its official 2026 Launch Event at the iconic Pathé Tuschinski on March 13, 2026, one month before the festival takes place from April 10-19.

This special evening offers a first look at the upcoming edition and a unique opportunity to experience contemporary Spanish-language cinema in one of Amsterdam’s most beautiful cinemas.

What to expect at the launch event

Here's what you'll experience at the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event:

Two film premieres: Homo Argentum (Argentina, 2025) and Golpes (Spain, 2025) + Q&A with director Rafael Cobos

An official presentation and release of the full ASFF 2026 programme

Early access to festival tickets before public sales

The launch event is designed as a complete cinematic evening, bringing together film lovers, internationals and local audiences in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.