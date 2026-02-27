Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event

Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski, Reguliersbreestraat 26-34, 1017 BL Amsterdam
16 euros (26,50 euros for a combi ticket that includes both films)
Get tickets now!

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival (ASFF) invites you to its official 2026 Launch Event at the iconic Pathé Tuschinski on March 13, 2026, one month before the festival takes place from April 10-19.

This special evening offers a first look at the upcoming edition and a unique opportunity to experience contemporary Spanish-language cinema in one of Amsterdam’s most beautiful cinemas.

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival 2026

What to expect at the launch event

Here's what you'll experience at the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event:

  • Two film premieres: Homo Argentum (Argentina, 2025) and Golpes (Spain, 2025) + Q&A with director Rafael Cobos
  • An official presentation and release of the full ASFF 2026 programme
  • Early access to festival tickets before public sales

The launch event is designed as a complete cinematic evening, bringing together film lovers, internationals and local audiences in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Movie

Make a night of it

A limited number of combo tickets are available, which include access to both screenings, as well as Spanish drinks and bites served between the films, and a chance to meet fellow cinema enthusiasts and start the festival season together.

Whether you are new to Spanish cinema or a long-time fan, this event offers the perfect introduction to one of Amsterdam’s most vibrant cultural festivals.

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Still

Details about the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event

  • Where: Pathé Tuschinski, Amsterdam
  • When: Thursday 13 March 2026
  • Tickets: Available now (limited seating)

Get your tickets to the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Launch Event

Get your tickets in advance! This is an extra-special event you won't want to miss! Tickets are available on the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival website.

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Scene

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival PortraitDirector of Golpes, Rafael Cobos, is attending for a Q&A after the film

Get tickets now!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

IMPRO Amsterdam - improvisational theatre festival
-
Zonnehuis Theater, Zonneplein 30, 1033 EK
Stabat Mater in Concert
-
Various venues
Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Bach's St. Matthew Passion performances in the Netherlands
-
Various venues
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.