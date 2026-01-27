IN Amsterdam seminar: Language Event - Test your Dutch!

IN Amsterdam is giving a free Dutch language workshop for internationals who have moved to the Netherlands. Sign up for free and start learning Dutch!

Have you been taking Dutch classes or simply learning as you go? Are you curious as to what level your language skills are at? Then don't miss the workshop by IN Amsterdam and UvA Talen on February 27.

Learning Dutch in Amsterdam

Whether you moved to the Netherlands for love, adventure or work, learning the local language may be on your mind. What are you looking for in your international life in the Netherlands? What should you work towards language-wise?

Getting a job might require a combination of getting to know the local job market and figuring out how you fit in using English or Dutch. Or maybe you want to learn Dutch so you can use it socially. That’s why this workshop is a great way to start learning Dutch or build on the Dutch skills you may already have.