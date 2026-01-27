IN Amsterdam seminar: Language Event - Test your Dutch!

Home
IN Amsterdam office, World Trade Center Amsterdam, I-Tower, Strawinskylaan 1767 Amsterdam
Free (registration required)
IN Amsterdam is giving a free Dutch language workshop for internationals who have moved to the Netherlands. Sign up for free and start learning Dutch! 

Have you been taking Dutch classes or simply learning as you go? Are you curious as to what level your language skills are at? Then don't miss the workshop by IN Amsterdam and UvA Talen on February 27.

Learning Dutch in Amsterdam

Whether you moved to the Netherlands for love, adventure or work, learning the local language may be on your mind. What are you looking for in your international life in the Netherlands? What should you work towards language-wise?

Getting a job might require a combination of getting to know the local job market and figuring out how you fit in using English or Dutch. Or maybe you want to learn Dutch so you can use it socially. That’s why this workshop is a great way to start learning Dutch or build on the Dutch skills you may already have. 

Together with the language experts of UvA Talen, IN Amsterdam will host a special interactive Dutch language workshop. Meet past and current students, teachers and have your Dutch language level assessed. The event is for newcomers as well as international residents who may have already lived in the Netherlands for a while.

Dutch language workshop for internationals event details

  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 5.30pm-9pm
  • Location: IN Amsterdam, WTC Amsterdam, Tower 2 - 1st Floor
  • Find out more on the IN Amsterdam website

Register for free

This Dutch language workshop for internationals is free of charge, but registration is necessary, so go to the IN Amsterdam website to secure your place.

