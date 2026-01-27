Home
IN Amsterdam Seminar: The Dutch job market

IN Amsterdam office, World Trade Center Amsterdam, I-Tower, Strawinskylaan 1767 Amsterdam
Free (registration required)
IN Amsterdam is giving a free seminar about the job market in the Netherlands for internationals who have just arrived. At the seminar, IN Amsterdam and EURES will help newcomers navigate the Dutch labour market, showing them what recruiters are looking for in a CV and cover letter, for example.

The job market in the Netherlands

Whether you moved to the Netherlands for a relationship, adventure or work, your career and its development are likely to be on your mind. What are you looking for career-wise? What should you work towards? Getting a job requires a combination of getting to know the local job market and figuring out how you fit in. That’s why this workshop looks at both career development and settling into life in the Netherlands. 

Topics at the seminar include job orientation, improving your CV and application letter, the Dutch job market and habits to simplify your life in the Netherlands. Find out more about the job market at IN Amsterdam’s job orientation workshop and tackle key issues about Dutch employment and the social aspects of working in the Netherlands. 

Job orientation workshop programme

Here's an overview of the speakers and topics at the job orientation workshop:

  • EURES will present a job orientation programme on how to find work in the Netherlands, including writing a CV and motivation letter for Dutch employers. 
  • A recruiter will make a short presentation about the Dutch labour market, the situation in different sectors, the skills that are in demand and other trends and insights. 
  • Speakers will give information about career consultants and language schools in the IN Amsterdam network.

Register for free

This job orientation information session is free of charge, but registration is necessary, so go to the IN Amsterdam website to secure your place.

