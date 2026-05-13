The outdoor electronic music festival, Amsterdam Open Air, returns to Gaasperpark in Amsterdam. The festival will be held over two days, complete with camping! Relying on the Dutch weather can pose a challenge, but no matter what the weather is, the festival is always a memorable one for everyone who attends!

Festival stages at Amsterdam Open Air

Deep house, dubstep, electro, tech house and techno for you to enjoy will all be represented on the stages of the Amsterdam Open Air. Created by friends and promoters, the Festival is not separated into main and side stages. Instead, to show off all artists equally, each stage is its own unique experience. Check out the complete line-up on the Amsterdam Open Air website.

Initiated in 2011 by AIR and MTV, Amsterdam Open Air is a quest through the contemporary musical landscape; a festive reflection of what Amsterdam's electronic music scene has on offer.

How to get to Amsterdam Open Air

Cycling to the event is highly recommended, as is travelling by public transport. Take metro 53 from Amsterdam Central or Amsterdam Amstel to Gaasperplas. Once there, you can follow the signs until you reach the festival entrance. There will be extra metros running during the event, so taking the metro is your best bet.