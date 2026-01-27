IN Amsterdam Career Workshop
Join IN Amsterdam & EURES for their upcoming multi-day career workshop for internationals. With plenty of practical tips and guidance on CVs, cover letters and interview prep, this workshop will equip you with all there is to know about the Dutch job market, cultural and business standards and networking skills.
Free career workshop by IN Amsterdam & EURES
Tailored to internationals who have the right to work in the Netherlands, this multi-day workshop will set you up with essential knowledge of the Dutch labour market, networking skills and cultural insights. The workshop will be particularly helpful to spouses who have relocated following their partner’s job placement.
There is a strong focus on clear, straightforward information and practical support: expect insightful tips on personalising CV profiles, interactive sessions for polishing your CV and motivation letter drafts, and mock interviews to gain useful experience. The workshops take place each Wednesday in April at 9.30am-12pm.
The career workshop programme
The sessions are set to take place on four consecutive Wednesdays in April. Below is an overview of what you can expect from the workshop.
- Day 1 (April 2): Introduction and CV writing
- Day 2 (April 9): Using LinkedIn
- Day 3 (April 16): Creating a motivation letter, selecting the right vacancies and information about the labour market
- Day 4 (April 23): Interview preparation and practice
Book your spot now
The workshop is a multi-day course, so you are expected to attend all of the events. It is totally free to take part, but space is limited so make sure you book your spot before they run out.