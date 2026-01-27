IN Amsterdam Career Workshop

Join IN Amsterdam & EURES for their upcoming multi-day career workshop for internationals. With plenty of practical tips and guidance on CVs, cover letters and interview prep, this workshop will equip you with all there is to know about the Dutch job market, cultural and business standards and networking skills.

Free career workshop by IN Amsterdam & EURES

Tailored to internationals who have the right to work in the Netherlands, this multi-day workshop will set you up with essential knowledge of the Dutch labour market, networking skills and cultural insights. The workshop will be particularly helpful to spouses who have relocated following their partner’s job placement.

There is a strong focus on clear, straightforward information and practical support: expect insightful tips on personalising CV profiles, interactive sessions for polishing your CV and motivation letter drafts, and mock interviews to gain useful experience. The workshops take place each Wednesday in April at 9.30am-12pm.

The career workshop programme

The sessions are set to take place on four consecutive Wednesdays in April. Below is an overview of what you can expect from the workshop.