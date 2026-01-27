Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
IN Amsterdam Career Workshop

IN Amsterdam Career Workshop

IN Amsterdam Career Workshop

-
UWV WERKbedrijf, Delflandlaan 3, 1062 EA, Amsterdam
Free (registration required)
Reserve your place now

Join IN Amsterdam & EURES for their upcoming multi-day career workshop for internationals. With plenty of practical tips and guidance on CVs, cover letters and interview prep, this workshop will equip you with all there is to know about the Dutch job market, cultural and business standards and networking skills.

Free career workshop by IN Amsterdam & EURES

Tailored to internationals who have the right to work in the Netherlands, this multi-day workshop will set you up with essential knowledge of the Dutch labour market, networking skills and cultural insights. The workshop will be particularly helpful to spouses who have relocated following their partner’s job placement.

There is a strong focus on clear, straightforward information and practical support: expect insightful tips on personalising CV profiles, interactive sessions for polishing your CV and motivation letter drafts, and mock interviews to gain useful experience. The workshops take place each Wednesday in April at 9.30am-12pm.

The career workshop programme

The sessions are set to take place on four consecutive Wednesdays in April. Below is an overview of what you can expect from the workshop.

  • Day 1 (April 2): Introduction and CV writing
  • Day 2 (April 9): Using LinkedIn
  • Day 3 (April 16): Creating a motivation letter, selecting the right vacancies and information about the labour market
  • Day 4 (April 23): Interview preparation and practice

Book your spot now

The workshop is a multi-day course, so you are expected to attend all of the events. It is totally free to take part, but space is limited so make sure you book your spot before they run out.

Reserve your place now
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Experience the Toronto Symphony Orchestra live at the Concertgebouw
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Klaus Mäkelä conducts the world famous Concertgebouw Orchestra
-
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Jakub Józef Orliński & il Pomo d’Oro at the Concertgebouw
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.