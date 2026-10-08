The Dutch capital is the centre of the international modern art world during Amsterdam Art Week! Get ready for this renowned art event which takes place across 70 venues.

Discover the newest art movements in Amsterdam

Amsterdam Art Week, the five-day programme around Amsterdam, featuring more than 100 exhibitions and events, offers visitors the chance to discover the newest cultural movements in modern art. More than 70 art establishments will open their doors for the occasion, providing us with an insightful glimpse into the Amsterdam art scene.

The venues include galleries, arts centres and museums such as Stedelijk Museum, EYE, Foam, and the Amsterdam Museum. Festive Gallery Night takes place on Thursday, which sees galleries staying open late all across the city.

Below is a more extensive list of this year's participating galleries. Expect openings, open studios, artist talks, debates, performances, film screenings and gallery tours!