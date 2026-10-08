Amsterdam Art Week
Amsterdam Art Week
The Dutch capital is the centre of the international modern art world during Amsterdam Art Week! Get ready for this renowned art event which takes place across 70 venues.
Discover the newest art movements in Amsterdam
Amsterdam Art Week, the five-day programme around Amsterdam, featuring more than 100 exhibitions and events, offers visitors the chance to discover the newest cultural movements in modern art. More than 70 art establishments will open their doors for the occasion, providing us with an insightful glimpse into the Amsterdam art scene.
The venues include galleries, arts centres and museums such as Stedelijk Museum, EYE, Foam, and the Amsterdam Museum. Festive Gallery Night takes place on Thursday, which sees galleries staying open late all across the city.
Below is a more extensive list of this year's participating galleries. Expect openings, open studios, artist talks, debates, performances, film screenings and gallery tours!
Participating art galleries
Here are the main participating galleries:
|AKINCI
|Galeria Fleur & Wouter / GoMulan
|Lumen Travo
|Annet Gelink Gallery
|Galerie Fontana
|Madé van Krimpen
|andriesse eyck galerie
|Galerie Martin van Zomeren
|m.simons
|Bildhalle
|Galerie Ron Mandos
|NewHouse Gallery
|Bradwolff & Partners
|Galerie Ron Mandos x Atelier Van Lieshout Pop-up
|No Man's Art Gallery
|Enari Gallery
|Gallery Fanny Freytag
|Galerie Onrust
|Enseoul
|GRIMM
|Rutger Brandt Gallery
|Galerie Bart
|Josilda da Conceição
|Slewe Gallery
|galerie dudokdegroot
|Kersgallery
|Stigter Van Doesburg
|Galerie Fons Welters
|LANG
|The Merchant House
|Gallery Vriend van Bavink
|tegenboschvanvreden
|Upstream Gallery
Plan your visit to Amsterdam Art Week
Plan your visit to Amsterdam Art Week by checking out the extensive list of venues on the Amsterdam Art Week website.