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Amsterdam Art Week

Amsterdam Art Week

Amsterdam Art Week

Amsterdam Art Week

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Venues throughout the city Amsterdam

The Dutch capital is the centre of the international modern art world during Amsterdam Art Week! Get ready for this renowned art event which takes place across 70 venues.

Discover the newest art movements in Amsterdam

Amsterdam Art Week, the five-day programme around Amsterdam, featuring more than 100 exhibitions and events, offers visitors the chance to discover the newest cultural movements in modern art. More than 70 art establishments will open their doors for the occasion, providing us with an insightful glimpse into the Amsterdam art scene.

The venues include galleries, arts centres and museums such as Stedelijk Museum, EYE, Foam, and the Amsterdam Museum. Festive Gallery Night takes place on Thursday, which sees galleries staying open late all across the city.

Below is a more extensive list of this year's participating galleries. Expect openings, open studios, artist talks, debates, performances, film screenings and gallery tours!

Participating art galleries

Here are the main participating galleries:

     
AKINCI Galeria Fleur & Wouter / GoMulan Lumen Travo
Annet Gelink Gallery Galerie Fontana Madé van Krimpen
andriesse eyck galerie Galerie Martin van Zomeren m.simons
Bildhalle Galerie Ron Mandos NewHouse Gallery
Bradwolff & Partners Galerie Ron Mandos x Atelier Van Lieshout Pop-up No Man's Art Gallery
Enari Gallery Gallery Fanny Freytag Galerie Onrust
Enseoul GRIMM Rutger Brandt Gallery
Galerie Bart Josilda da Conceição Slewe Gallery
galerie dudokdegroot Kersgallery Stigter Van Doesburg
Galerie Fons Welters LANG The Merchant House
Gallery Vriend van Bavink tegenboschvanvreden Upstream Gallery

Plan your visit to Amsterdam Art Week

Plan your visit to Amsterdam Art Week by checking out the extensive list of venues on the Amsterdam Art Week website.

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