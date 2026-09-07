Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam

The Affordable Art Fair is accessible, welcoming and recognised around the world! In 2026, the event takes place for the 20th time!

About the Affordable Art Fair

At the Affordable Art Fair in Amsterdam, more than 65 local and international galleries will gather to offer a diverse array of contemporary art by new talents and current greats, priced between 100 and 7.500 euros. Most of the presented works can be purchased, and special attention is given to making sure there are many affordable options.

An art fair accessible to anyone

Art can enrich anyone’s life, which is why the Affordable Art Fair aims to be accessible, inspiring, educational and fun. Art collectors and first-timers alike are free to enjoy the event. Besides all the artworks that you can admire and purchase, there will be several workshops and ample opportunity to develop your tastes with advice from experts.

Affordable Art Fair - An international phenomenon

The Affordable Art Fair started out in England and has grown to be a worldwide phenomenon. You can find the event in Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Milan, Singapore, Hamburg, Seoul, Stockholm and Hong Kong. Around the globe, more than 1,6 million people have visited an Affordable Art Fair, and more than 295 million euros has been spent on art.