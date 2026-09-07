Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam

Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam

Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam

-
De Kromhouthal, Gedempt Hamerkanaal 231, 1021 KP, Amsterdam

The Affordable Art Fair is accessible, welcoming and recognised around the world! In 2026, the event takes place for the 20th time!

About the Affordable Art Fair

At the Affordable Art Fair in Amsterdam, more than 65 local and international galleries will gather to offer a diverse array of contemporary art by new talents and current greats, priced between 100 and 7.500 euros. Most of the presented works can be purchased, and special attention is given to making sure there are many affordable options.

An art fair accessible to anyone

Art can enrich anyone’s life, which is why the Affordable Art Fair aims to be accessible, inspiring, educational and fun. Art collectors and first-timers alike are free to enjoy the event. Besides all the artworks that you can admire and purchase, there will be several workshops and ample opportunity to develop your tastes with advice from experts.

Affordable Art Fair - An international phenomenon

The Affordable Art Fair started out in England and has grown to be a worldwide phenomenon. You can find the event in Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Milan, Singapore, Hamburg, Seoul, Stockholm and Hong Kong. Around the globe, more than 1,6 million people have visited an Affordable Art Fair, and more than 295 million euros has been spent on art.

Opening times of the Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam 2026

Here are the opening times of the Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam 2026:

Preview night:

  • Wednesday, November 25, 5pm-10pm

Regular viewing days:

  • Thursday, November 26: 2pm-9.00pm 
  • Friday, November 27: 12pm-9.00pm 
  • Saturday, November 28: 10am-7pm
  • Sunday, November 29: 10am-6pm

Buy your Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam tickets online

Buy your Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam tickets on the event website.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Thinking about learning Dutch? Come try it the fun way, for free!
Da Costastraat 36, 1053 ZP
Purple carpet, cocktails and classical music: the Netherlands Philharmonic opens its new season
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
ART District gathering: Celebrating Women in Art
Woonmall Villa Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 226-230 (3rd floor), 1101 DJ
IJ-Hallen - Europe's biggest flea market
-
NDSM, TT Neveritaweg 15, 1033 WB
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.