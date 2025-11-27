Get ready for earth-shattering drama! On November 4-5, Acting Club Amsterdam presents The Skin of Our Teeth at the Badhuistheater in Amsterdam. Get your tickets!

The Skin of Our Teeth

The Ice Age, plagues, wars, earthquakes and dinosaurs - humanity will persevere through it all, even if only by the skin of our teeth. At least that is what Thornton Wilder, three times winner of the Pulitzer Prize, wants you to believe in his absurd comedic work The Skin of Our Teeth.

The theatrical play follows the story of a typical American family, the Antrobuses, from New Jersey, as they live their daily lives through world-shattering cataclysmic events. You know, the usual stuff.

Who is playing?

Originally premiered in 1942, the play has since been shown in numerous productions including a very recent Broadway run in 2022. This time around, the show is brought to life by Veronika Rocha and Acting Club Amsterdam - a diverse English-speaking theatre company made up of members from over six different nationalities.