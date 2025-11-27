Acting Club Amsterdam presents The Skin of Our Teeth
Acting Club Amsterdam presents The Skin of Our Teeth
Get ready for earth-shattering drama! On November 4-5, Acting Club Amsterdam presents The Skin of Our Teeth at the Badhuistheater in Amsterdam. Get your tickets!
The Skin of Our Teeth
The Ice Age, plagues, wars, earthquakes and dinosaurs - humanity will persevere through it all, even if only by the skin of our teeth. At least that is what Thornton Wilder, three times winner of the Pulitzer Prize, wants you to believe in his absurd comedic work The Skin of Our Teeth.
The theatrical play follows the story of a typical American family, the Antrobuses, from New Jersey, as they live their daily lives through world-shattering cataclysmic events. You know, the usual stuff.
Who is playing?
Originally premiered in 1942, the play has since been shown in numerous productions including a very recent Broadway run in 2022. This time around, the show is brought to life by Veronika Rocha and Acting Club Amsterdam - a diverse English-speaking theatre company made up of members from over six different nationalities.
Photo: @yuphotolife
About the play
The play was written in 1942. The world had just survived multiple revolutions, famine, deadly epidemics and World War I just to find itself in the midst of World War II. And yet, in the face of all these challenges, humanity prevailed again and again. The Skin of Our Teeth, despite being a comedy, is in essence a tribute to human kind. It celebrates how a regular family can manage to survive through challenges against all odds.
And there is a dinosaur. We just felt that we should mention that.
Photo: @yuphotolife
Event details
Here's all you need to know about the practicalities of attending the show:
Location
- Mike’s Badhuistheater, Boerhaaveplein 28, 1091 AT, Amsterdam
Showtimes
- November 4, 2023 19:30 - 22:00
- November 5, 2023 19:30 - 22:00
Ticket Price
- From 15.88 euros
Content warnings
The show is recommended for viewers of age 14+. Includes mild adult themes, cheating, mentions of war.
Get your tickets
What are you waiting for? Get your tickets on the Acting Club Amsterdam website!
Thumb photo: @yuphotolife