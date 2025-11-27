Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Acting Club Amsterdam presents The Skin of Our Teeth

Acting Club Amsterdam presents The Skin of Our Teeth

Acting Club Amsterdam presents The Skin of Our Teeth

-
Badhuistheater, Boerhaaveplein 28, 1091 AT Amsterdam
15.88 euros
Get your tickets!

Get ready for earth-shattering drama! On November 4-5, Acting Club Amsterdam presents The Skin of Our Teeth at the Badhuistheater in Amsterdam. Get your tickets!

The Skin of Our Teeth

The Ice Age, plagues, wars, earthquakes and dinosaurs - humanity will persevere through it all, even if only by the skin of our teeth. At least that is what Thornton Wilder, three times winner of the Pulitzer Prize, wants you to believe in his absurd comedic work The Skin of Our Teeth.

The theatrical play follows the story of a typical American family, the Antrobuses, from New Jersey, as they live their daily lives through world-shattering cataclysmic events. You know, the usual stuff.

Who is playing?

Originally premiered in 1942, the play has since been shown in numerous productions including a very recent Broadway run in 2022. This time around, the show is brought to life by Veronika Rocha and Acting Club Amsterdam - a diverse English-speaking theatre company made up of members from over six different nationalities.

skin-of-our-teeth-drama.jpgPhoto: @yuphotolife

About the play

The play was written in 1942. The world had just survived multiple revolutions, famine, deadly epidemics and World War I just to find itself in the midst of World War II. And yet, in the face of all these challenges, humanity prevailed again and again. The Skin of Our Teeth, despite being a comedy, is in essence a tribute to human kind. It celebrates how a regular family can manage to survive through challenges against all odds.

And there is a dinosaur. We just felt that we should mention that.

skin-of-our-teeth-play-amsterdam.jpgPhoto: @yuphotolife

Event details

Here's all you need to know about the practicalities of attending the show:

Location

  • Mike’s Badhuistheater, Boerhaaveplein 28, 1091 AT, Amsterdam

Showtimes

  • November 4, 2023 19:30 - 22:00
  • November 5, 2023 19:30 - 22:00

Ticket Price

  • From 15.88 euros

Content warnings

The show is recommended for viewers of age 14+. Includes mild adult themes, cheating, mentions of war.

Get your tickets

What are you waiting for? Get your tickets on the Acting Club Amsterdam website!

Thumb photo: @yuphotolife

Get your tickets!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
Concertgebouw Orchestra with Semyon Bychkov and Evgeny Kissin
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
City Talks Amsterdam: Everyday Empathy
The Bookshop, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT,
We Don't Live Here Anymore
-
DeLaMar Theatre, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.