A Career-Boosting Seminar: Navigating the Dutch Job Market

With networking opportunities, CV advice and expert insights into Dutch work culture, this free seminar on Navigating the Dutch Job Market is designed to help internationals looking to build their career in the Amsterdam area.

Boost your Dutch career

This October, join an interactive seminar for internationals who are looking to build their career in Amsterdam. Hosted by IN Amsterdam in partnership with Undutchables and In2motivation, the event combines expert insights, practical workshops and networking opportunities to boost your career prospects in the Netherlands.

What to expect

From tips on Dutchifying your CV to opportunities for networking with companies looking to hire, there's so much at this free event that can help your career, including:

Expert sessions on employer expectations and Dutch work culture

Interactive CV and interview skills workshops

Speed networking with professionals and companies

Insights from recruitment specialists and career coaches

Optional professional LinkedIn photo session

Meet the organisers

IN Amsterdam is a one-stop shop for international newcomers in the Amsterdam area. They give helpful advice on all areas, including immigration formalities, municipality registration and citizen service number (BSN) assistance.