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A Career-Boosting Seminar: Navigating the Dutch Job Market

A Career-Boosting Seminar: Navigating the Dutch Job Market

A Career-Boosting Seminar: Navigating the Dutch Job Market

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IN Amsterdam, WTC, Tower Two, first floor, 1077 XX Amsterdam
Free (registration required)
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With networking opportunities, CV advice and expert insights into Dutch work culture, this free seminar on Navigating the Dutch Job Market is designed to help internationals looking to build their career in the Amsterdam area.

Boost your Dutch career

This October, join an interactive seminar for internationals who are looking to build their career in Amsterdam. Hosted by IN Amsterdam in partnership with Undutchables and In2motivation, the event combines expert insights, practical workshops and networking opportunities to boost your career prospects in the Netherlands.

What to expect

From tips on Dutchifying your CV to opportunities for networking with companies looking to hire, there's so much at this free event that can help your career, including:

  • Expert sessions on employer expectations and Dutch work culture
  • Interactive CV and interview skills workshops
  • Speed networking with professionals and companies
  • Insights from recruitment specialists and career coaches
  • Optional professional LinkedIn photo session

Meet the organisers

IN Amsterdam is a one-stop shop for international newcomers in the Amsterdam area. They give helpful advice on all areas, including immigration formalities, municipality registration and citizen service number (BSN) assistance.

Undutchables is a Dutch recruitment agency that specialises in connecting multilingual professionals with internationally oriented companies, and In2motivation is an international coaching and training academy that aims to create a lasting impact in communication, performance and culture.

Event details

  • Topic: Navigating the Dutch Job Market 
  • Date: 8 October 2025
  • Time: 9.30am-12.30pm
  • Location: WTC, IN Amsterdam, Tower Two, first floor, 1077 XX

This seminar is free of charge and is perfect for professionals, recent graduates and partners of expats looking to navigate the Dutch job market successfully. No prior experience needed; just bring your ambition and readiness to connect. Sign up to attend!

Sign up to attend
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