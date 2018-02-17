UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index: Amsterdam at risk

According to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, in 2017, Amsterdam joined the list of cities at risk of a housing market bubble for the first time. A real estate bubble occurs when housing is substantially mispriced, and said pricing is sustained.

UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index

In order to determine whether a city is at risk of a housing bubble, UBS takes the weighted average of five standardised city factors to create an index score. These factors are as follows:

Price to income

Price to rent

Change in mortgage to GDP ratio

Change in construction to GDP ratio

Relative price of city to country

Based on the their scores, cities can fall into one of five categories. A score of less than -1,5 results in the real estate of a city being classed as “depressed”. If a city scores -1,5 to -0,5 the housing market fall into the “undervalued” category.

A “fair valued” classification is reached when a score of -0,5 to 0,5 is obtained. At 0,5 to 1,5, a city’s accommodation is overvalued, and any index score of above 1,5 puts a city at risk of a housing bubble.