Mortgage interest rates hit highest point of the year, more hikes expected

After rising steadily for weeks, mortgage interest rates in the Netherlands have, in many cases, now reached the highest level seen so far this year. The global economic situation means more hikes are to be expected, according to experts.

Mortgages becoming more expensive in the Netherlands

The past few weeks have seen multiple mortgage providers in the Netherlands bump up their rates. Last week, no fewer than 30 lenders announced they were increasing interest rates, in some cases by more than 0,25 percentage points in one go, according to BNR.

The average interest rate for a 10-year fixed rate with the National Mortgage Guarantee (NHG) is now 3,79 percent, according to De Hypotheker - that’s close to the peak seen earlier this year at 3,81 percent - and way above the lows of as little as 1 percent seen in recent years.

Rates on longer fixed-term mortgage products have climbed even higher. The 20-year and 30-year interest rates with NHG have already hit their highest point this year (4,2 percent and 4,34 percent, respectively).