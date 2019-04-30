This year’s King’s Day was the second wettest ever measured

2019’s King’s Day was the second wettest King’s Day ever measured! Luckily, this didn’t stop crowds of people from dancing in the rain.

Rainy King’s Day

For the whole of King’s Day 2019, rain showers fell across the country and temperatures were around 8C to 9C. This is a huge dip compared to the glorious highs of 20C plus enjoyed on Easter, the weekend before. In De Bilt, 8,9 millimetres of rain fell. This is second to the record Queen’s Day rainfall of 9,6 millimetres in 1955.

It wasn’t all rain though, as the sun managed to break through for a little while between showers and, in certain areas, temperatures rose to 15C. Brisk winds did, however, make it feel extra chilly.

Climate change most evident in April

Despite a chilly King’s Day, according to Weerplaza April is the 13th month in a row with a higher average temperature than normal - namely 11C. Such a long period of warm months is extremely unusual and has not been observed since weather measurements began in 1901.