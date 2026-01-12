In economics, there is a concept known as the principal-agent problem. It describes an uncomfortable reality: what happens when the person you hire (the agent) has different incentives than you (the principal)?

Think of a real estate agent. You want to sell your house for the highest possible price, even if it takes many months. For the agent, however, while a higher price would increase their earnings slightly, it would also significantly increase their costs, and they would be better off selling your house quickly at a lower price so they can get a somewhat reduced commission and move on to the next client. Your interests are mostly aligned, but they aren't perfectly aligned.

Financial advisers and the principal-agent problem

Staden Financial Management wants to believe they always put your needs first. But the traditional business model of financial advice creates a severe principal-agent problem. The conflict of interest in the typical setup is as follows: an adviser is compensated the moment you agree to become a client. Whether through an upfront fee or a commission, the adviser gets paid immediately. This creates conflict.

Onboarding a new client costs the adviser money (staff hours, compliance checks, and administration, etc.). If the adviser were to conclude that, after some considerable investment of their time, you don’t actually need an advisor right now, they would lose money. But if they were to sign you up, even though it was not in your best interest, they would cover their costs and make a profit instantly.