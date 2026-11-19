People convicted of serious traffic offences in the Netherlands could face driving bans that take effect immediately after sentencing under new legislation approved by the Dutch Senate. Senators have also approved a separate law introducing alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelets to check whether offenders comply with alcohol bans.

Netherlands introduces stricter penalties for serious driving offences

The Dutch Senate approved the Improving the Approach to Driving Under the Influence Act (Wet verbetering aanpak rijden onder invloed) on November 10. Under the legislation, courts will be able to impose driving bans that take effect immediately after conviction, even if the offender appeals the ruling.

According to the Dutch government, judges will also be able to invalidate a person's driving licence. Once the driving ban expires, the offender would have to pass their driving tests again before obtaining a new licence.

People in the Netherlands who continue driving despite a ban could face detention, which can last up to one year in particularly serious cases. The measures will apply not only to drink-driving and drug-driving, but also to other serious traffic offences, such as reckless driving.