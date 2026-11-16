Dutch cabinet proposes new measures to ease prison overcrowding

Some prisoners in the Netherlands could leave prison up to 4 weeks before the end of their sentences. The Dutch cabinet is proposing the measure as a last resort to free up space in overcrowded prisons.

Who could leave Dutch prisons earlier?

In a letter to the House of Representatives, State Secretary for Justice and Security Claudia van Bruggen said the government will expand the emergency measure in late November. Eligible prisoners serving sentences of up to two years could be sent home up to four weeks before the end of their sentences. People convicted of sex offences or serious violent offences will remain ineligible.

The measure will also apply to women in prison. Those who qualify could be sent home up to two weeks before the end of their sentences, according to the decision memo accompanying the letter.

Dutch prisons are running out of space

Renovations at prisons including Veenhuizen and Sittard have temporarily reduced the number of places available. Staffing shortages have also left some cells out of use, according to a March report to the House of Representatives on prison capacity.