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Dutch cabinet proposes new measures to ease prison overcrowding

Dutch cabinet proposes new measures to ease prison overcrowding

Dutch cabinet proposes new measures to ease prison overcrowding

Image credit: Umit Yildiz / Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Some prisoners in the Netherlands could leave prison up to 4 weeks before the end of their sentences. The Dutch cabinet is proposing the measure as a last resort to free up space in overcrowded prisons.

Who could leave Dutch prisons earlier?

In a letter to the House of Representatives, State Secretary for Justice and Security Claudia van Bruggen said the government will expand the emergency measure in late November. Eligible prisoners serving sentences of up to two years could be sent home up to four weeks before the end of their sentences. People convicted of sex offences or serious violent offences will remain ineligible.

The measure will also apply to women in prison. Those who qualify could be sent home up to two weeks before the end of their sentences, according to the decision memo accompanying the letter.

Dutch prisons are running out of space

Renovations at prisons including Veenhuizen and Sittard have temporarily reduced the number of places available. Staffing shortages have also left some cells out of use, according to a March report to the House of Representatives on prison capacity.

Dozens of people who should be in prison are being held in police cells while they wait for a place, NOS reports. Van Bruggen warned that if the cabinet does not expand the emergency measure, some of those being held in police cells will have to be sent home.

“I recognise that this is a difficult message for society, and for victims in particular,” State Secretary for Justice and Security Claudia van Bruggen wrote in her letter to the House of Representatives. She said the government would scale back the temporary measures as soon as it was safe to do so.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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