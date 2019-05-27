Home
Some trains running during the strike on Tuesday

Some trains running during the strike on Tuesday

By Mina Solanki

On Tuesday, May 28, public transport employees across the Netherlands are striking for a better pension. However, a court has now ruled that at least four trains per hour must run between Amsterdam Central Station and Schiphol Airport.

Trains to and from Schiphol Airport

The transport unions have been ordered by the court to run at least four trains per hour between Amsterdam Central Station and Schiphol Airport. These will run between 5am and 9pm and will make additional stops at the Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Lelylaan stations.

Whilst these trains may be running, other forms of transport such as buses, trams and metros in Amsterdam will come to a standstill for the duration of the day. The only other public transport running on Tuesday can be found in Utrecht (Keolis en Qbuzz), the Veluwe (Keolis), the Achterhoek and Rivierenland (Arriva) and Lelystad and the surrounding area (Connexxion).

A better pension on the line

The whole reason for the strike is a better pension. The unions want the retirement age to be frozen at 66 and the fine for stopping earlier gone. Additionally, they want pension indexation and any negative consequences of moving to a new pension system to be covered. Moreover, they want it to be possible for everyone to be able to build up a pension, including freelancers and those with temporary contracts.

Mina Solanki
Completed her Master's degree at the University of Groningen and worked as a translator before joining IamExpat. She loves to read and has a particular interest in Greek mythology. In addition to this, she is an avid rower.Read more

