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Schiphol security staff take part in mini-strikes on August 25 and 26

Schiphol security staff take part in mini-strikes on August 25 and 26

Work Stoppages Schiphol

Image credit: Milos Ruzicka / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

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Security staff at Schiphol Airport have started short-term work stoppages. On August 25 and 26, workers will take part in 15-minute mini-strikes spread throughout the day. 

Security staff actions at Schiphol begin

On Tuesday, August 25, and Wednesday, August 26, security workers at Schiphol will take part in actions, announced Dutch trade unions CNV and FNV. These actions will take the form of short work stoppages of 15-minute periods.

According to CNV, there will be three periods of work stoppages on Tuesday at 10am, 2pm and 7pm. On Wednesday, there will be five work stoppages at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm and 7pm. 

“In concrete terms, this means, for example, that passengers will have to wait longer at the security check,” said CNV negotiator André Quist. “Lanes where security guards interrupt their work will be closed and will not reopen until 15 minutes later.”

Dutch unions increase pressure at Schiphol

Earlier this month, the Dutch trade unions issued an ultimatum to Schiphol and its three security companies, threatening strikes if the employers failed to submit concrete plans to improve working conditions. After failing to comply, the short work stoppages are the first actions taking place.

Security workers at the Dutch airport have been struggling with high work pressure, rising absenteeism and not enough recovery time since Schiphol switched security companies. The unions are demanding more effective breaks and recovery time, better work schedules, measures against the heat, and more.

“No one takes action at an airport for fun. But if talks do not lead to concrete improvements, we must take the next step,” said Quist. “With the work stoppages, we want to send a clear signal. Schiphol can prevent further actions by actually coming up with solutions now. If those concrete solutions fail to materialise, we do not rule out further actions.”

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Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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