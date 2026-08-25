Schiphol security staff take part in mini-strikes on August 25 and 26

Security staff at Schiphol Airport have started short-term work stoppages. On August 25 and 26, workers will take part in 15-minute mini-strikes spread throughout the day.

Security staff actions at Schiphol begin

On Tuesday, August 25, and Wednesday, August 26, security workers at Schiphol will take part in actions, announced Dutch trade unions CNV and FNV. These actions will take the form of short work stoppages of 15-minute periods.

According to CNV, there will be three periods of work stoppages on Tuesday at 10am, 2pm and 7pm. On Wednesday, there will be five work stoppages at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm and 7pm.

“In concrete terms, this means, for example, that passengers will have to wait longer at the security check,” said CNV negotiator André Quist. “Lanes where security guards interrupt their work will be closed and will not reopen until 15 minutes later.”