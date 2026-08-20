Schiphol security workers to strike, causing travel delays

Travellers should expect queues and longer wait times at Schiphol as security workers are set to take part in work stoppages after the Dutch airport failed to meet their demands for better working conditions and a reduced workload.

Actions at Schiphol security to cause delays

Last week, Dutch trade unions CNV and FNV issued an ultimatum to Schiphol and its three security companies on behalf of the security staff at the airport. The unions threatened strikes if the employers failed to submit concrete plans to improve working conditions by 12pm on August 19.

The deadline has now lapsed, and demands have not been met, so the unions are moving forward with plans for actions. “Initially, this will involve short-term work stoppages and go-slow actions that will be announced a few hours in advance,” wrote CNV in a news release.

According to De Telegraaf, the actions will start next week. Further strikes have not been ruled out if the employers continue to commit to improvements.