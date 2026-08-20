Schiphol security workers to strike, causing travel delays
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Travellers should expect queues and longer wait times at Schiphol as security workers are set to take part in work stoppages after the Dutch airport failed to meet their demands for better working conditions and a reduced workload.
Actions at Schiphol security to cause delays
Last week, Dutch trade unions CNV and FNV issued an ultimatum to Schiphol and its three security companies on behalf of the security staff at the airport. The unions threatened strikes if the employers failed to submit concrete plans to improve working conditions by 12pm on August 19.
The deadline has now lapsed, and demands have not been met, so the unions are moving forward with plans for actions. “Initially, this will involve short-term work stoppages and go-slow actions that will be announced a few hours in advance,” wrote CNV in a news release.
According to De Telegraaf, the actions will start next week. Further strikes have not been ruled out if the employers continue to commit to improvements.
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“We are always willing to continue dialogue with Schiphol and the security companies. But talking alone is no longer enough,” said CNV board member André Quist. “If employers are unwilling to deliver, our members will make it clear that the limit has been reached. And yes, travellers may notice the consequences of that as well. But that is the choice Schiphol is making.”
Schiphol security staff overworked
For months, the unions have raised concerns about the current situation security staff are facing at the Dutch airport. Ever since Schiphol Airport switched security companies, now using three instead of five, employees have been struggling with “high work pressure, rising absenteeism and insufficient opportunities to recover”.
In the ultimatum, the unions requested more effective breaks, better work schedules, more certainty around days off, better distribution of female security personnel, more recovery time and measures against high temperatures, among other things.
While Schiphol and the security companies have acknowledged the problems, the unions believe they are not handling the situation with enough urgency. “Our members have been hearing for months that solutions are being looked into, while every day on the work floor they experience the consequences of excessive workload and staff shortages.”
With passengers already seeing some delays at passport control due to the introduction of the new European Entry/Exit System (EES), an additional setback at security could mean further chaos when travelling through Schiphol.
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