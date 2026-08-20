Patients in the Netherlands lie to get faster GP appointments

Doctors in the Netherlands have noticed that more and more patients are exaggerating their symptoms or lying to get an appointment sooner. This raises concerns about the increasing pressure on GPs.

Dutch residents push for more urgent doctor appointments

Sometimes it can feel impossible to get an appointment with the GP (huisarts); you call the practice and talk to the medical assistant, describe your symptoms, and are told your appointment is in a few weeks - if you manage to get an appointment at all. Some patients have started exaggerating their complaints in order to get an earlier appointment with the doctor, or even fibbing.

"It often involves things like saying that paracetamol has already been used when that is not the case, or saying that there is a fever when it has not been measured at all," GP Jojanneke Kant told AD. With the doctor shortage worsening due to the ageing population and heavy workload, it is not as easy to get a quick appointment as it used to be.

"Whereas 10 years ago you might always have been able to get an appointment on the same day, now you see that you easily have to wait a week without an emergency. Nobody likes waiting. As a result, you see that more and more people are not telling the truth just to get a short-term appointment," said Kant. However, there are concerns that this puts more pressure on doctors and could mean someone who really needs urgent care misses out.