Patients in the Netherlands lie to get faster GP appointments
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Doctors in the Netherlands have noticed that more and more patients are exaggerating their symptoms or lying to get an appointment sooner. This raises concerns about the increasing pressure on GPs.
Dutch residents push for more urgent doctor appointments
Sometimes it can feel impossible to get an appointment with the GP (huisarts); you call the practice and talk to the medical assistant, describe your symptoms, and are told your appointment is in a few weeks - if you manage to get an appointment at all. Some patients have started exaggerating their complaints in order to get an earlier appointment with the doctor, or even fibbing.
"It often involves things like saying that paracetamol has already been used when that is not the case, or saying that there is a fever when it has not been measured at all," GP Jojanneke Kant told AD. With the doctor shortage worsening due to the ageing population and heavy workload, it is not as easy to get a quick appointment as it used to be.
"Whereas 10 years ago you might always have been able to get an appointment on the same day, now you see that you easily have to wait a week without an emergency. Nobody likes waiting. As a result, you see that more and more people are not telling the truth just to get a short-term appointment," said Kant. However, there are concerns that this puts more pressure on doctors and could mean someone who really needs urgent care misses out.
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This is why medical assistants have become gatekeepers for GPs, who are in turn gatekeepers for specialist doctors. Consultations via email or chat functions are also becoming common practice to answer questions and evaluate whether an in-person appointment is necessary.
Patients self-treat as much as possible before going to doctor
Many people in the Netherlands do see that the Dutch healthcare system is under pressure and do their best to prevent adding to it. “The vast majority of patients know the limits of care and do everything they can to figure things out themselves before contacting healthcare providers,” said Dutch Patients’ Federation spokesperson Tijmen Hendriksen.
Indeed, a 2025 study by the organisation found that seven out of 10 people search online for answers to health questions themselves in order to reduce the need for a visit to the GP. Two in three also self-treat with over-the-counter products or focus on exercise and nutrition to avoid a doctor visit.
Last year, up to 194.000 people living in the Netherlands were not registered with a GP because they struggled to find a practice accepting new patients. At the same time, 290.000 were looking for a doctor closer to their home to avoid a drive of over 15 minutes to reach their current GP.
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