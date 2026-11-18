Official PFAS list errors could hide dangerous Dutch sites, experts warn
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A government list identifying 57 locations with serious PFAS pollution risks contains major errors. Experts warn that the mistakes could leave dangerous contamination overlooked while public money is spent cleaning up sites that may not require urgent action.
Dutch PFAS priority list contains errors at dozens of locations
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management first identified 57 locations with potentially serious PFAS contamination in May 2026. These sites were classified as posing an "unacceptable risk" to people or the environment. The list was made public in October following a freedom of information request.
However, an investigation by NOS found significant inconsistencies. Of the 57 locations, six were marked as posing no unacceptable risk, while the risk status of 20 others remained unknown. Another five locations had no risk assessment recorded.
The locations include former airfields, military sites and firefighting training grounds, as well as industrial sites in Rotterdam, Nijmegen and Sassenheim. Some of the largest contaminated areas are at the former Custom Powders factory in Helmond and the Oranjekazerne military barracks in Arnhem.
Local authorities offered different explanations for the errors. The province of North Holland acknowledged an administrative mistake, while South Holland said the criteria for identifying high-risk locations had not been clear.
Experts warn dangerous PFAS sites could be overlooked
Experts have also raised concerns about contaminated locations missing from the list, including Schiphol Airport. PFAS expert Chiel Jonker from Utrecht University told NOS that Schiphol is one of the largest PFAS-contaminated sites in the Netherlands. However, the province of North Holland maintains that the contamination poses no acute risk to human health or drinking water supplies.
Jonker and Hans Slenders from the PFAS Expertise Centre argue that the government should take greater responsibility for assessing contamination risks. "The PFAS problem is far too complicated to solve locally," Slenders told NOS, warning that local authorities often lack the specialist knowledge needed to assess the risks accurately.
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management disagrees, stating that municipalities and provinces understand the criteria for identifying high-risk locations and are capable of assessing them. The nationwide inventory, which began in 2020, is expected to be completed by 2030.
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