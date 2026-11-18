A government list identifying 57 locations with serious PFAS pollution risks contains major errors. Experts warn that the mistakes could leave dangerous contamination overlooked while public money is spent cleaning up sites that may not require urgent action.

Dutch PFAS priority list contains errors at dozens of locations

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management first identified 57 locations with potentially serious PFAS contamination in May 2026. These sites were classified as posing an "unacceptable risk" to people or the environment. The list was made public in October following a freedom of information request.

However, an investigation by NOS found significant inconsistencies. Of the 57 locations, six were marked as posing no unacceptable risk, while the risk status of 20 others remained unknown. Another five locations had no risk assessment recorded.

The locations include former airfields, military sites and firefighting training grounds, as well as industrial sites in Rotterdam, Nijmegen and Sassenheim. Some of the largest contaminated areas are at the former Custom Powders factory in Helmond and the Oranjekazerne military barracks in Arnhem.