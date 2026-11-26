The Dutch government has launched two nationwide campaigns this week encouraging residents to rethink their daily routines. From commuting outside rush hour to using household appliances later in the evening, the campaigns aim to ease pressure on the Netherlands’ transport networks and electricity grid. Dutch government encourages flexible working hours On November 25, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management launched a nationwide campaign encouraging employees and employers to explore alternative working and commuting arrangements. With traffic jams and overcrowded trains causing daily disruptions, the Dutch government hopes to make better use of existing transport infrastructure by spreading journeys throughout the day and across the working week. Previous research found that 32 percent of people travelling during rush hour in the Netherlands could travel at a different time. Furthermore, 54 percent of employees who could avoid rush hour would be willing to do so more often if their employers gave them the flexibility.

The government is encouraging employees to discuss alternative arrangements with their employers, such as starting the working day at home before travelling to the office or working from home on particularly busy days. Netherlands urges households to avoid peak-hour electricity use Roads and railways are not the only infrastructure struggling to cope with peak-hour demand in the Netherlands. On November 23, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy launched its nationwide New Energy (Nieuwe Energie) campaign, encouraging households to reduce their electricity consumption between 4pm and 9pm. The Dutch electricity grid is becoming increasingly congested as more households and businesses consume electricity simultaneously. Despite ongoing efforts to expand the grid, new housing developments, schools and businesses are already facing difficulties securing electricity connections. The government is asking residents to run their washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers before 4pm or after 9pm. Electric car owners are also encouraged to charge their vehicles outside peak hours or make use of smart charging functions.

However, the ministry stresses that residents can continue cooking, watching television and using lights during peak hours. The aim is to redistribute electricity consumption throughout the day rather than reduce overall usage.

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