Man arrested in Haarlem following Schiphol bomb threat

\\n\\n

\\n\\n

At 6pm they then announced via Twitter that the plane was being searched in connection with a bomb threat, and that a suspect had been arrested in Haarlem. Only an hour later they announced that the search was complete and that nothing suspicious had been found. 

\\n\\n

\\n

\\n
\\n

Het onderzoek in het vliegtuig is afgerond. Er zijn geen bijzonderheden aangetroffen. Het vliegtuig en de afzettingen zijn daarom weer vrijgegeven. #Schiphol

\\n— Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) December 9, 2020
\\n\\n
\\n

\\n\\n

The situation meant that various emergency services were called to the scene, including ambulances, a trauma helicopter, and the Dutch police. The Marechaussee haven’t disclosed any information about the flight, but rumours say it was a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Stockholm, Sweden. 

\\n\\n

Male suspect arrested in Haarlem

\\n\\n

The Marechaussee are yet to provide any information about the identity of the suspect or any specifics about the bomb threat. However, aviation journalist Menno Swart told the AD that a threatening letter was found in a rental car before the flight was set to take off. 

\\n\\n

The man is reported to have been arrested on Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for Schiphol stated that the incident had no impact on other air traffic, and the Marechaussee have said that no one was injured. 

\\n\\n

The incident comes only days after a firearm was found in the hand luggage of a Romanian woman as she went through security. The woman was arrested and the firearm was confiscated. 

\\n\",\"mainEntityOfPage\":{\"@type\":\"WebPage\",\"id\":\"https://www.iamexpat.nl/expat-info/dutch-news/man-arrested-haarlem-following-schiphol-bomb-threat\"},\"url\":\"https://www.iamexpat.nl/expat-info/dutch-news/man-arrested-haarlem-following-schiphol-bomb-threat\",\"image\":\"https://directus.iamexpat.com/assets/c7d98724-05ed-45d3-9b93-5aa5dccb750e\"}","id":"ce9fdeee-c0d1-4f09-8bcb-251ca2684f3b"}])
Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Man arrested in Haarlem following Schiphol bomb threat

Man arrested in Haarlem following Schiphol bomb threat

By Victoria Séveno

On Wednesday, December 9, a man was arrested in Haarlem in connection with a bomb threat that was reported on an outbound Schiphol flight. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (Dutch military police) reported finding no evidence of a bomb on board. 

Bomb threat on Schiphol flight

At around 3pm on Wednesday afternoon, the Marechaussee announced on Twitter that they were investigating a suspicious situation on board a plane at the airport, stating that the passengers had been evacuated so that the plane could be searched. 

At 6pm they then announced via Twitter that the plane was being searched in connection with a bomb threat, and that a suspect had been arrested in Haarlem. Only an hour later they announced that the search was complete and that nothing suspicious had been found. 

The situation meant that various emergency services were called to the scene, including ambulances, a trauma helicopter, and the Dutch police. The Marechaussee haven’t disclosed any information about the flight, but rumours say it was a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Stockholm, Sweden. 

Male suspect arrested in Haarlem

The Marechaussee are yet to provide any information about the identity of the suspect or any specifics about the bomb threat. However, aviation journalist Menno Swart told the AD that a threatening letter was found in a rental car before the flight was set to take off. 

The man is reported to have been arrested on Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for Schiphol stated that the incident had no impact on other air traffic, and the Marechaussee have said that no one was injured. 

The incident comes only days after a firearm was found in the hand luggage of a Romanian woman as she went through security. The woman was arrested and the firearm was confiscated. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Victoria Séveno
Victoria grew up in Amsterdam, before moving to the UK to study English and Related Literature at the University of York and completing her NCTJ course at the Press Association in London. She has a love for all things movies, animals, and food. Read more

Related Stories

December 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowDecember 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Dutch health insurance premiums for 2026 announced, price differences growDutch health insurance premiums for 2026 announced, price differences grow
Plans to cut Dutch healthcare deductible taken off the tablePlans to cut Dutch healthcare deductible taken off the table
Utrecht residents urged to boil drinking water amid bacterial contaminationUtrecht residents urged to boil drinking water amid bacterial contamination
November 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowNovember 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Burnout sees workers in the Netherlands taking longer sick leave Burnout sees workers in the Netherlands taking longer sick leave
October 2025: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowOctober 2025: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Dutch health insurer DSW announces premium freeze for next yearDutch health insurer DSW announces premium freeze for next year
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.