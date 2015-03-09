[Infographic] 25 facts about Amsterdam

Inspiring travel website When On Earth has compiled an infographic of 25 weird and wonderful facts about Amsterdam.

Sparked by a thread on Quora, entitled "What are the things the outside world would be shocked or surprised to learn about Amsterdam?" the When On Earth folk teamed up with illustrators Lotta Nieminen and Saskia Rasink to visualise these morsels of random information in a vibrant infographic.

The true meaning of the XXX symbol, the total number of canals in Amsterdam and why houses are so narrow - how many of these facts do you already know?