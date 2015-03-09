Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
[Infographic] 25 facts about Amsterdam

[Infographic] 25 facts about Amsterdam

Inspiring travel website When On Earth has compiled an infographic of 25 weird and wonderful facts about Amsterdam.

Sparked by a thread on Quora, entitled "What are the things the outside world would be shocked or surprised to learn about Amsterdam?" the When On Earth folk teamed up with illustrators Lotta Nieminen and Saskia Rasink to visualise these morsels of random information in a vibrant infographic.

The true meaning of the XXX symbol, the total number of canals in Amsterdam and why houses are so narrow - how many of these facts do you already know?

When on Earth Amsterdam Infographic

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

Related Stories

The Hague overtakes Amsterdam as Dutch city with worst car trafficThe Hague overtakes Amsterdam as Dutch city with worst car traffic
Amsterdam home to the Netherlands' most popular shopping streetsAmsterdam home to the Netherlands' most popular shopping streets
Amsterdam once again tops ranking of most attractive cities in the NetherlandsAmsterdam once again tops ranking of most attractive cities in the Netherlands
Artis Zoo becomes world’s first zoo to be certified Urban Night Sky PlaceArtis Zoo becomes world’s first zoo to be certified Urban Night Sky Place
Amsterdam named among best student cities in the worldAmsterdam named among best student cities in the world
Amsterdam sees 27 percent drop in student housing supplyAmsterdam sees 27 percent drop in student housing supply
Cheaper areas outside the Randstad becoming more popular among homebuyersCheaper areas outside the Randstad becoming more popular among homebuyers
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.