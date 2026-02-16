Flu epidemic officially begins in the Netherlands, many hospitals already full

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has shared recent influenza figures indicating that a flu epidemic has begun in the Netherlands. Several hospitals are already overflowing with flu patients and more cases are expected in the coming weeks.

Rising number of Dutch residents catch the flu

To officially be considered a flu epidemic, 46 per 100.000 people need to report flu-like symptoms for at least two weeks in a row. Recent weekly figures showed 59 cases per 100.000 people, up from the 51 per 100.000 the previous week, indicating a flu epidemic.

According to the RIVM, the influenza virus was detected in 55 percent of samples that doctors took from ill patients, up from 40 percent the week before. Other pathogens that cause respiratory infections are also circulating. The epidemic is starting later than expected. Last year, it hit at the end of January.

At the beginning of the winter season, experts warned that a “super flu” would make its way to the Netherlands from the United Kingdom. This more contagious flu is spreading more easily as it differs slightly from the viruses targeted with this season’s flu vaccine. Despite this, the flu vaccine is still considered roughly as effective as previous years and can still help lessen symptoms.