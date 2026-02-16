Flu epidemic officially begins in the Netherlands, many hospitals already full
The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has shared recent influenza figures indicating that a flu epidemic has begun in the Netherlands. Several hospitals are already overflowing with flu patients and more cases are expected in the coming weeks.
Rising number of Dutch residents catch the flu
To officially be considered a flu epidemic, 46 per 100.000 people need to report flu-like symptoms for at least two weeks in a row. Recent weekly figures showed 59 cases per 100.000 people, up from the 51 per 100.000 the previous week, indicating a flu epidemic.
According to the RIVM, the influenza virus was detected in 55 percent of samples that doctors took from ill patients, up from 40 percent the week before. Other pathogens that cause respiratory infections are also circulating. The epidemic is starting later than expected. Last year, it hit at the end of January.
At the beginning of the winter season, experts warned that a “super flu” would make its way to the Netherlands from the United Kingdom. This more contagious flu is spreading more easily as it differs slightly from the viruses targeted with this season’s flu vaccine. Despite this, the flu vaccine is still considered roughly as effective as previous years and can still help lessen symptoms.
Local Dutch hospitals overflow with flu patients
People who come into contact with the influenza virus can experience coughing, fever, fatigue, headache, sore throat and muscle aches. Elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are more at risk of developing more severe symptoms. RIVM reports that around 4.700 people die from the flu each year.
Several hospitals in the Netherlands are seeing an influx of flu patients. With staff also falling ill, the pressure on the limited number of workers in hospitals is increasing.
This is expected to get worse after the Carnaval celebrations, when crowds gather and the risk of the virus spreading increases. "Experience shows that the holiday season and Carnival contribute to a further increase in flu-related complaints," a spokesperson for the Albert Schweitzer Hospital in Dordrecht told AD.
Surgeries have been postponed at a hospital in Dordrecht, admissions were frozen for another in the Apeldoorn-Zutphen region, and others are facing scheduling difficulties. Many busy hospitals are now taking measures such as housing patients with the flu in the same ward.