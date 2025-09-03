Home
Dutch health insurers to help GPs open new practices as shortage continues

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Health insurers in the Netherlands have started providing GPs with financial assistance to open new practices, as the doctor shortage leaves thousands of residents without a GP.

Health insurers provide financial support for Dutch doctors

Over the past few years, health insurers have been experimenting with providing support to GPs establishing new practices. This support is set to become a more permanent fixture in the Netherlands. According to a survey by NOS, next year, doctors setting up their own practices can apply for financial assistance from health insurers.

Receiving a fixed fee per patient, the support from Dutch health insurers will help GPs bridge the gap until they have enough patients to keep their practice running. Several health insurers have been offering this kind of support on a small scale until now, but experience has shown that new practices fill up with patients and become financially stable quickly, pushing insurers to continue with the policy on a broader scale.

In 2026, all major health insurers will also offer a separate support package for doctors who are starting practices in areas where new patients are no longer being accepted at existing practices. Based on a report by the Netherlands Court of Audit, 60 percent of doctors’ practices in the Netherlands have put a freeze on new patient registrations, leaving between 45.000 and 194.000 residents without a GP.

Doctors in the Netherlands also need support with admin

The number of doctors’ practices has been dropping as fewer doctors have the financial means to start their own facility due to rising housing costs and wage increases for workers. However, administrative tasks associated with running a practice also make it difficult for practices to get off the ground.

This is why, though Marjolein Tasche, chair of the National General Practitioners Association (LHV), is happy about the support from health insurers, she believes more is still needed. "The shortages are so severe; to solve them, we need support from society as a whole," Tasche told NOS.

Municipalities can offer support by including options for healthcare facilities in plans for new residential areas, and general practitioner organisations, such as Zorroo, are also key. "The business-related aspects of running a practice, such as setting up an IT system and hiring staff, can also be a significant hurdle," explains Zorroo director Maud Voermans. "A health insurer can't help with that. Regional GP organisations or healthcare groups like Zorroo can. We have the knowledge and the people to help and coach new practice owners."

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

