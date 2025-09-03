Dutch health insurers to help GPs open new practices as shortage continues

Health insurers in the Netherlands have started providing GPs with financial assistance to open new practices, as the doctor shortage leaves thousands of residents without a GP.

Health insurers provide financial support for Dutch doctors

Over the past few years, health insurers have been experimenting with providing support to GPs establishing new practices. This support is set to become a more permanent fixture in the Netherlands. According to a survey by NOS, next year, doctors setting up their own practices can apply for financial assistance from health insurers.

Receiving a fixed fee per patient, the support from Dutch health insurers will help GPs bridge the gap until they have enough patients to keep their practice running. Several health insurers have been offering this kind of support on a small scale until now, but experience has shown that new practices fill up with patients and become financially stable quickly, pushing insurers to continue with the policy on a broader scale.

In 2026, all major health insurers will also offer a separate support package for doctors who are starting practices in areas where new patients are no longer being accepted at existing practices. Based on a report by the Netherlands Court of Audit, 60 percent of doctors’ practices in the Netherlands have put a freeze on new patient registrations, leaving between 45.000 and 194.000 residents without a GP.