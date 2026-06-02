Dutch grid operator to pay households to switch off solar panels

Several households in the Netherlands are set to receive a letter from Enexis in the coming days. The grid operator is requesting permission to temporarily switch off residents’ solar panels during sunny periods to prevent overloading the power grid. Households that agree will receive compensation.

Enexis to dim solar panels to prevent overloading power grid

Grid operator Enexis is sending out letters to around 55.000 households in its service area, inviting residents to voluntarily register their solar panel systems with the company Zonnedimmer. Enexis handles the distribution of energy for the Dutch provinces of Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, North Brabant and Limburg.

Through Zonnedimmer, Enexis will be able to temporarily switch a household’s solar panels on and off or cap electricity generation. During sunny periods, the power grid runs the risk of being overloaded - reducing how much power is generated by home solar panels could help limit any peaks.

When a household’s solar panels are “dimmed”, they will miss out on any power generated during that period. Therefore, they will be compensated 25 cents for every ungenerated kilowatt-hour (kWh). This means that someone with 10 solar panels, which are dimmed for two hours, will receive between 1 and 2 euros, according to NU.nl.