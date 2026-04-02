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Dutch banks are replacing Maestro and V Pay with debit cards

Dutch banks are replacing Maestro and V Pay with debit cards

By Elea Juerss

Residents of the Netherlands will soon all have access to a debit card, explains RTL. Dutch banks are gradually replacing expiring Maestro and V PAY cards with Debit Mastercards or Visa Debit cards.

Debit cards replace outdated methods

Customers who request a new payment card with their Dutch bank are now receiving debit cards instead of older models. Major banks such as Rabobank have already begun the process of phasing out old payment methods in 2024.

Debit cards bring various advantages for consumers. They are internationally accepted and allow for smooth payment outside of Europe, and online payments will no longer rely on external providers such as iDeal. 

People who have accounts at smaller banks will receive their new debit cards sooner than those with accounts at large banks. Banks such as ABN AMRO have been looking for opportunities to replace their customers' cards sooner than required to give them access to benefits earlier.

Banks & money transfer companies in the Netherlands

ABN AMRO
ING

What are the benefits of debit cards?

Debit cards are equipped with a 16-digit Primary Account Number (PAN) and a CVC or CVV security code that enable online payments with the physical card. Some banks previously only offered this information on their online banking platforms.

With debit cards, consumers are able to make small deposits and set up recurring payments, rather than having to authorise providers to withdraw money from their account through direct debit. Customers may also make use of chargeback systems through their debit cards. In case they encounter issues with online orders, banks can reverse payments from a merchant's account to their customers.

While similar, there are a few differences between credit and debit cards. A debit card can only transfer as much money as is in the account balance. It cannot go beyond, as it does with credit. Additionally, debit cards don’t offer purchase insurance.

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Elea Juerss

Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media

Editorial Intern for IamExpat Media. Born and raised in Hamburg, Elea came to Amsterdam to study Liberal Arts and Sciences with a focus on Media and Journalism. Even though she only came to the Netherlands recently, she already cycles boldly like a true Amsterdammer. Elea is dedicated to writing and finding a good Franzbrötchen wherever she goes.Read more

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