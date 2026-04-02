Dutch banks are replacing Maestro and V Pay with debit cards

Residents of the Netherlands will soon all have access to a debit card, explains RTL. Dutch banks are gradually replacing expiring Maestro and V PAY cards with Debit Mastercards or Visa Debit cards.

Customers who request a new payment card with their Dutch bank are now receiving debit cards instead of older models. Major banks such as Rabobank have already begun the process of phasing out old payment methods in 2024.

Debit cards bring various advantages for consumers. They are internationally accepted and allow for smooth payment outside of Europe, and online payments will no longer rely on external providers such as iDeal.

People who have accounts at smaller banks will receive their new debit cards sooner than those with accounts at large banks. Banks such as ABN AMRO have been looking for opportunities to replace their customers' cards sooner than required to give them access to benefits earlier.