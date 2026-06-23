Drive4joy: The smarter alternative to buying or leasing a car as an expat

Moving to the Netherlands comes with plenty of exciting opportunities, but also a long list of practical decisions. Once housing and banking are arranged, mobility quickly becomes a priority. While public transport in the Netherlands is excellent, many expats find that having access to a car makes life significantly easier. From commuting and visiting clients to taking children to school or exploring the country on weekends, a personal vehicle offers flexibility and convenience. The question is: what is the smartest way to get behind the wheel? For many internationals, buying a car feels like a major commitment. Traditional leasing options are often not ideal either, especially when future plans are uncertain. This is where Drive4joy offers a compelling solution, providing a flexible car subscription designed specifically for expats.

Drive without long-term commitment Drive4joy combines the convenience of leasing with the flexibility modern internationals need. Instead of making a significant upfront investment or signing a long-term contract, customers simply choose a vehicle and pay a fixed monthly fee. Everything is arranged in one place, making the process straightforward and stress-free. Whether someone has just arrived in the Netherlands, is on a temporary assignment, or simply values flexibility, Drive4joy removes unnecessary complexity. The service is tailored to internationals, with English-language support and payment options via major international credit cards, ensuring a smooth and accessible experience. One monthly fee, everything included One of the key advantages of Drive4joy is predictability. All essential vehicle-related costs are bundled into a single monthly payment, eliminating unexpected expenses.

The subscription includes: Insurance

Road tax

Maintenance and repairs

Roadside assistance

All-season tyres This means drivers can focus entirely on the driving experience. Only fuel or charging, parking fees, traffic fines, and any additional mileage fall outside the subscription. Flexibility that matches expat life Life abroad can be unpredictable. Plans change, opportunities arise, and personal situations evolve. Drive4joy addresses this reality by offering flexible subscription terms. Customers can choose an initial commitment of 3, 6, or 12 months. After this period, subscriptions become month-to-month and can be cancelled with just one month’s notice.

This approach removes the constraints of traditional multi-year leasing contracts, giving expats the freedom to adapt when needed. A car for every lifestyle Drive4joy offers a wide range of new and nearly new vehicles to suit different lifestyles. From compact city cars to spacious family vehicles, as well as hybrid and fully electric options, there is something for every need. The selection includes leading brands such as Peugeot, Opel, Citroën, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, DS Automobiles, Lancia, and Leapmotor. Flexible mileage packages allow customers to match their subscription to their driving habits and budget. Explore available vehicles now What expats need to know Getting started is straightforward. To apply, customers must: Be at least 25 years old

Hold a valid driving licence with at least 3 years of experience

Be registered at a Dutch address

Have a Dutch IBAN Payments are made via credit card, and in some cases, a security deposit may be required. Once approved, vehicles can typically be delivered within 5 working days, allowing expats to get on the road quickly. Learn more about the services Drive4joy offers Start driving with confidence Drive4joy offers a flexible, transparent, and worry-free alternative to traditional car ownership and leasing. With fixed costs, all-inclusive pricing, and adaptable terms, it provides a mobility solution tailored to the realities of expat life.