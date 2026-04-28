April 15 has passed: What this means for Americans living in the Netherlands

Handling US taxes while living abroad can feel overwhelming, and let’s be honest, it’s rarely at the top of your to-do list. But understanding your obligations (and opportunities) can make a big difference in keeping more of your hard-earned money. That’s where H&R Block Expat Tax can help. Their experienced expat tax professionals make the process simple, accurate, and stress-free, so you can focus on life in the Netherlands. US tax deadlines still apply for US expats in the Netherlands While the automatic June 15 extension gives expats additional time to file, interest began accruing on unpaid balances starting back on April 15, even if you qualified for the extension. Filing as soon as possible can help reduce late filing penalties and interest. Choose the right level of support for you Whether your situation is straightforward, more complex, or you're filing as an expat for the first time, H&R Block Expat Tax helps you navigate international tax rules while maximizing available credits, exclusions, and deductions.

Work with an advisor You’ll work with the same dedicated tax advisor year after year, which results in a continuity that builds confidence, saves time, and ensures advice tailored to your unique circumstances. In addition to your personal advisor, the Customer Service Center is available to support you throughout the process. They provide real-time phone or message assistance for questions about next steps, document uploads, timelines, and other logistics, so help is always available when you need it. DIY filing: Expat-focused Prefer to file on your own? H&R Block Expat Tax’s online expat tax software is designed specifically for Americans abroad and backed by a 100% accuracy guarantee. File at your own pace, access help when you need it, or upgrade to a professional review for added confidence. Flexibility without having to compromise quality! Need more time? H&R Block Expat Tax has got you covered If you’re not ready to file by June 15, H&R Block Expat Tax can help you request an extension and explore payment options if you owe tax, potentially reducing interest and penalties.

Behind on US Taxes? H&R Block Expat Tax can help Most Americans must file each year, regardless of where they live, even if they pay foreign taxes or are covered by a tax treaty. Many think they are not subject to a tax filing requirement because of well-meaning but incorrect guidance or a simple misunderstanding of US tax rules. Missing or late-filed tax returns can lead to costly mistakes. In many situations, unexpected life events, such as job changes, family emergencies, or the sale of US real estate, can make filing unavoidable and result in a significant tax impact. If you’ve honestly overlooked your filing obligations, don’t worry, the IRS offers various amnesty programs that you may qualify for. H&R Block Expat Tax will guide you through getting your taxes up to date. Even better, you might be owed money. If you have qualifying children with valid US Social Security numbers, you could be eligible for the Child Tax Credit for the past three years, which can reduce your tax bill or result in a significant refund.