Amsterdam named fifth friendliest city in the world 2026

Amsterdam is famous for its picturesque canals, bicycles and cosy cafes, but it seems visitors have found another reason to love the Dutch capital: its welcoming atmosphere. The city has been named the fifth friendliest in the world and the third friendliest in Europe for 2026.

According to Condé Nast Traveller's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, Amsterdam scored 97,35 out of 100 in the worldwide ranking. The magazine's European ranking placed the city third, behind Porto and Lisbon.

Whether wandering through its vibrant neighbourhoods or along its iconic canals, visitors will find endless motivation to explore Amsterdam and experience its unique appeal firsthand.

What makes Amsterdam so welcoming?

Amsterdam's inclusive atmosphere is a big part of its charm, according to the magazine. It highlighted the city's multicultural population, Pride flags lining the canals throughout the year and its welcoming neighbourhoods.