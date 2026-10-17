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Amsterdam named fifth friendliest city in the world 2026

Amsterdam named fifth friendliest city in the world 2026

Amsterdam Named Fifth Friendliest City in the World 2026

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Amsterdam is famous for its picturesque canals, bicycles and cosy cafes, but it seems visitors have found another reason to love the Dutch capital: its welcoming atmosphere. The city has been named the fifth friendliest in the world and the third friendliest in Europe for 2026.

According to Condé Nast Traveller's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, Amsterdam scored 97,35 out of 100 in the worldwide ranking. The magazine's European ranking placed the city third, behind Porto and Lisbon. 

Whether wandering through its vibrant neighbourhoods or along its iconic canals, visitors will find endless motivation to explore Amsterdam and experience its unique appeal firsthand.

What makes Amsterdam so welcoming?

Amsterdam's inclusive atmosphere is a big part of its charm, according to the magazine. It highlighted the city's multicultural population, Pride flags lining the canals throughout the year and its welcoming neighbourhoods.

Beyond its famous attractions, Amsterdam was praised for its bicycle-friendly streets, neighbourhood cafes and cultural spaces. Sometimes, the best way to enjoy a city is simply to wander around and soak up the atmosphere.

Portugal takes the top spots in Europe

While Amsterdam secured third place, Portugal stole the show in the European ranking. Porto was named Europe's friendliest city, followed closely by Lisbon.

Porto impressed readers with its relaxed atmosphere and warm hospitality, particularly in neighbourhood restaurants where visitors can enjoy local dishes alongside residents.

Lisbon, meanwhile, won hearts with its vibrant cafe culture, traditional fado music and lively streets. Stockholm in Sweden and Valletta in Malta completed Europe's top five.

The 10 friendliest cities in the world for 2026

Looking beyond Europe, Melbourne in Australia claimed the worldwide title, earning praise for its artsy vibe, thriving coffee culture and European feel. 

Here are the 10 friendliest cities in the world, according to the 2026 Readers' Choice Awards:

The results mark quite a change from 2025. Last year's winner, Quito in Ecuador, did not make the top 10 this time, while Lisbon, Cape Town and Melbourne were among the cities to appear in both years' rankings.

So, if you're planning your next city break, perhaps a friendly welcome deserves a place on your travel checklist alongside the museums, restaurants and sightseeing!

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Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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