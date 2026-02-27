Home
40 percent of Dutch households do not keep enough cash at home for emergencies

By Simone Jacobs

A survey by the Dutch central bank (DNB) has revealed that just over 40 percent of households in the Netherlands do not keep the recommended amount of emergency cash at home, while one in 12 have no cash at home at all. 

Majority of Dutch residents prepared for digital payment crash

The Dutch National Forum on the Payment System (MOB), which includes DNB and other Dutch banks among other organisations, recommends that residents keep a three-day supply of cash at home in case of emergency situations in which electronic payments are down. This amounts to at least 70 euros per adult and 30 euros per child. 

In a national crisis situation, payment terminals, ATMs and online banking could go offline, preventing residents from being able to use digital payment methods. It is essential to have enough cash to pay for food and any other necessities during this period. 

A recent DNB survey of 1.700 consumers shows that 58 percent of residents have followed this advice, while 34 percent have cash at home but not enough and 8 percent have no cash at all. Among those without enough cash on hand, one in three says they “haven’t gotten around to” following the advice yet.

Stockpile of 3-days worth of emergency supplies advised

Last year, residents were advised to have a three-day survival kit ready amid rising concerns about heightened global tensions. Alongside items like food, medicine and emergency radios, cash was also recommended for an emergency kit.

The MOB suggests a mix of banknotes and coins to make up the emergency kit. Additionally, if there are multiple people in a household, it is also helpful to have different payment methods available, such as physical debit cards from different banks. 

51 percent of people in the Netherlands now have an emergency supply kit at home, up from 15 percent in 2024. The ongoing war in Ukraine, rising number of cyberattacks, and unpredictable behaviour by the US are among the reasons for stocking up on supplies.

