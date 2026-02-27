40 percent of Dutch households do not keep enough cash at home for emergencies

A survey by the Dutch central bank (DNB) has revealed that just over 40 percent of households in the Netherlands do not keep the recommended amount of emergency cash at home, while one in 12 have no cash at home at all.

Majority of Dutch residents prepared for digital payment crash

The Dutch National Forum on the Payment System (MOB), which includes DNB and other Dutch banks among other organisations, recommends that residents keep a three-day supply of cash at home in case of emergency situations in which electronic payments are down. This amounts to at least 70 euros per adult and 30 euros per child.

In a national crisis situation, payment terminals, ATMs and online banking could go offline, preventing residents from being able to use digital payment methods. It is essential to have enough cash to pay for food and any other necessities during this period.

A recent DNB survey of 1.700 consumers shows that 58 percent of residents have followed this advice, while 34 percent have cash at home but not enough and 8 percent have no cash at all. Among those without enough cash on hand, one in three says they “haven’t gotten around to” following the advice yet.