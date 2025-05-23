Dutch households should stockpile 3 days’ worth of emergency cash, say banks
People living in the Netherlands have been advised to have at least 70 euros of cash per person in a household, in case of sudden disruptions to electronic payment systems. Residents should be prepared with multiple means of payment, including enough cash to last for three days in emergency situations.
Dutch residents told to prepare cash for 3-day digital payment crash
The Dutch National Forum on the Payment System (MOB), which includes the Dutch central bank (DNB), Dutch banks, the Dutch Ministry of Finance and other organisations, has issued advice urging residents to be prepared for emergency situations in which electronic payments are down for 72 hours. This would mean that payment terminals, ATMs and online banking are not working.
Consumers should keep around 70 euros per adult and 30 euros per child in cash on hand. It is also advised to have multiple means of payment ready for different situations. Having a working banking app on a mobile phone to send and receive online payments in case of payment terminal failures, for example.
This advice will form part of the broader advice issued by the government under the “Think Ahead” campaign, following the EU recommendation that people stockpile 3 days of emergency supplies. The measures are seen as a response to rising geopolitical tensions and cyber threats.
Mix of banknotes and coins needed for emergencies
The amount of cash recommended is based on calculations by the National Institute for Family Finance Information (Nibud) and should be enough to cover daily necessities such as food, water, medicine and transportation for three days. Households can, of course, adjust the amount to their own needs and budget.
The MOB suggests having the emergency cash in a mix of banknotes and coins so that you can pay exact amounts when making purchases. Lower value banknotes and 50 coins of various values are recommended.
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