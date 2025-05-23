Dutch households should stockpile 3 days’ worth of emergency cash, say banks

People living in the Netherlands have been advised to have at least 70 euros of cash per person in a household, in case of sudden disruptions to electronic payment systems. Residents should be prepared with multiple means of payment, including enough cash to last for three days in emergency situations.

Dutch residents told to prepare cash for 3-day digital payment crash

The Dutch National Forum on the Payment System (MOB), which includes the Dutch central bank (DNB), Dutch banks, the Dutch Ministry of Finance and other organisations, has issued advice urging residents to be prepared for emergency situations in which electronic payments are down for 72 hours. This would mean that payment terminals, ATMs and online banking are not working.

Consumers should keep around 70 euros per adult and 30 euros per child in cash on hand. It is also advised to have multiple means of payment ready for different situations. Having a working banking app on a mobile phone to send and receive online payments in case of payment terminal failures, for example.

This advice will form part of the broader advice issued by the government under the “Think Ahead” campaign, following the EU recommendation that people stockpile 3 days of emergency supplies. The measures are seen as a response to rising geopolitical tensions and cyber threats.