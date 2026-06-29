Understand Dutch culture at work with Regina Coeli

Learning Dutch helps you do more than understand words. It helps you understand what is happening around you. Language and culture are always connected. You notice this at work, during lunch, in meetings and even in short emails from colleagues. Direct, or just Dutch? Dutch people can sound very direct. Meetings may feel open. Feedback may come faster than you expect. But there is more going on than directness alone. Have you noticed small words like eventjes, eens and toch? These little words often change the tone of a sentence. Dutch people use them all the time, but many expats do not notice them at first. At Regina Coeli, you learn to recognise these details. This helps you understand not only what people say, but also what they often mean.

Your own experiences You may have had moments where Dutch culture confused you. Was it you, or was it culture? How can you respond in a way that feels clear, natural and still true to yourself? In your one-to-one lessons at Regina Coeli, you can bring in your own experiences. A native-speaker trainer helps you look at real situations from your work and daily life. Together, you practise the words, tone and responses that help you move forward. Image credit: Shutterstock.com Learning from others During your training at Regina Coeli, you meet people who are in a similar situation. They also want to learn Dutch and better understand life in the Netherlands. The language tables and group activities give you extra chances to practise in a relaxed way. They are also a good moment to exchange stories about Dutch habits, cultural surprises and common misunderstandings.

Often, these conversations are a relief. You discover that you are not the only one who finds Dutch directness, meeting culture or small talk difficult to read. Full immersion in Dutch At Regina Coeli, you do not just study Dutch. You step into it. For a few days, you are fully surrounded by the language. You speak Dutch during your individual lessons, at the language tables, during informal moments and in conversations with other internationals. This full immersion helps you learn faster. It also helps you understand the Netherlands better. The setting in Vught plays an important role. Away from your busy daily routine, you can focus fully on the language. There is time to practise, make mistakes, ask questions and try again.