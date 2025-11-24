Home
Regina Coeli: The fast lane to language fluency

Many internationals want to improve their language skills quickly and effectively, especially when settling into life or work in the Netherlands. Regina Coeli offers a proven way to do just that.

Learn a new language with Regina Coeli

While the institute is best known for its intensive, week-long courses, there are multiple ways to learn a language at Regina Coeli. All courses are personalised, highly effective and taught by native speakers.

Training is available in 10 different languages, including Dutch and English. Here’s a look at the different options!

Intensive training in Vught

The most powerful way to learn a language at Regina Coeli is through intensive training at the institute in Vught. In this immersive environment, learners receive one-to-one lessons from a team of native-speaking trainers, with a schedule built entirely around their goals.

Days are filled with personalised lessons, self-study, conversation practice and quiet reflection. From early morning until late in the evening. Learners can stay at the institute during their course, allowing them to fully focus on learning without distractions. Training can be as short as three days or as long as more than ten days, depending on your goals and availability.

This type of course is ideal if you:

  • Want to make significant progress in a short period of time
  • Are looking for complete focus without distractions
  • Benefit from intensive guidance and immediate application
  • Want to take time for yourself to learn and grow

Hybrid courses

Do you want the depth and energy of in-person training, but also flexibility? Combine intensive training days at the institute in Vught with one-to-one online sessions. The structure can vary; some start online and finish in Vught, while others do the opposite. The result is a longer period of engagement with the language, greater repetition and more space to apply new skills over time.

Hybrid courses suit learners who want lasting results but need their course to fit around work or travel. 

Online one-to-one lessons

When a trip to Vught isn’t possible, Regina Coeli also offers individual online language courses. These lessons are one-to-one with a native speaker, where you focus on your specific goals and schedule.

Online-only training is an alternative for those who want to start learning Dutch before arriving in the Netherlands. It also works well as a follow-up to a course in Vught, to maintain momentum and build fluency over time. 

Tailored to each student 

All courses at Regina Coeli are designed to help people communicate with impact. Whether attending an immersive programme in Vught, learning online, or combining both in a hybrid course, all students receive a lot of personal attention, expert guidance and lasting results.

