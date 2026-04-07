Why taking an intensive Dutch language course is often the fastest route to real progress

If you live and work in the Netherlands, learning Dutch can make a real difference. It can help you feel more confident in daily life, join conversations more easily and connect better with the people around you. Yet for many internationals, progress is slower than expected. Not because they lack motivation, but because the course format does not always align with how people actually learn a language. Immerse yourself in Dutch at an intensive language course at Regina Coeli Why regular courses can feel frustrating Traditional language courses are often spread out over weeks or months. You attend one lesson a week, do some homework in between and gradually work through the material. That sounds manageable, especially with a busy schedule. But in practice, this approach can feel fragmented. By the time the next lesson starts, part of what you learned has already faded. You spend time reviewing, restarting and trying to find your rhythm again. As a result, progress can feel slow, even when you are making an effort.

Language learning needs continuity A language is not something you learn only by studying rules. You learn it by hearing it often, using it actively and repeating it in meaningful situations. That is where an intensive language course has a clear advantage. Instead of returning to Dutch once a week, you stay immersed in the language for a concentrated period. What you learn is reinforced straight away. New vocabulary, sentence patterns and expressions are used, repeated and applied immediately. That continuity helps you build momentum. And momentum matters when you want to move beyond basic understanding and start communicating more naturally. An intensive language course helps you speak sooner For many internationals, speaking is the hardest part of learning Dutch. You may understand much more than you can say. You may know the words, but still hesitate when it is your turn to respond. That hesitation is normal. The question is how to move past it.

In an intensive language course, speaking is not something you do only occasionally. It becomes a central part of the learning process. Because you use the language more often, you become more comfortable forming sentences, making mistakes and improving through direct feedback. This is one of the biggest benefits of the intensive format: it helps turn passive knowledge into active language skills. “Regina Coeli simply goes beyond expectations. In a few days, I went from knowing just a couple of words to being able to have simple conversations and make myself understood”, a course member wrote after taking a Dutch intensive language course at Regina Coeli.