Most people do not fail to learn Dutch because they lack motivation. They struggle because language learning has to compete with everything else: work, family, meetings, travel, messages and the constant noise of daily life. At Regina Coeli, the idea is different. You do not try to squeeze Dutch into the edges of your week. You step into an environment where everything is arranged around one goal: helping you speak Dutch with more confidence in the situations that matter to you. Step away from the noise The institute in Vught offers something many busy professionals rarely have: calm. From the moment you arrive, the pace changes. The day has structure, the surroundings are quiet, and the focus is clear. That means you can stop restarting your learning process every week. Instead, Dutch becomes the centre of your day. You hear it, speak it, practise it and return to it again and again.

The benefit is practical: words and sentences become easier to access when you need them. You start responding faster, with less hesitation and more confidence. Built around you Every language training programme at Regina Coeli is individual. There is no fixed class that you have to fit into, and no standard route that every learner follows. Your programme starts with your level, your goals and the situations in which you want to use Dutch. For example: Speaking more confidently with colleagues

Following conversations at school, with neighbours or during social occasions

Communicating with clients

Understanding Dutch directness, workplace habits and social norms

Turning passive knowledge into active speaking skills This makes your training immediately relevant. You do not spend valuable time on language you rarely use. You practise the words, phrases and situations that help you feel more capable in your own life.

No room to stay silent In an individual training programme, you cannot disappear into the background. You speak often, receive immediate feedback and work directly on the areas that matter most to you. That personal setting is especially valuable if you understand more Dutch than you dare to speak. With the full attention of your trainer, hesitation becomes easier to overcome. You do not just learn about Dutch. You start using it. This is why many internationals see Regina Coeli as the most effective way to learn Dutch. The progress does not come from intensity alone. It comes from the combination of focus, expert guidance, personal attention and an environment that keeps you fully engaged. Trainers who help you understand more than words The trainers at Regina Coeli are more than language teachers. They are experienced professionals who know how to adapt to different learners, levels and personalities.