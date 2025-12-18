Master Data QA Specialist
About this role
The Quality Assurance Specialist is responsible for the QA review and approval of SAP Master Data and medicinal product artwork. The role ensures data integrity, regulatory compliance, and the effective operation of QA systems. You will work closely with both global and site-based stakeholders to support quality and compliance objectives.
Key Responsibilities
- Perform QA review and approval of SAP Master Data activities, including critical value verification and Bills of Materials
- Review and approve artwork for medicinal products in line with regulatory and quality requirements
- Ensure QA systems are maintained, monitored, and continuously improved
- Author, review, and approve operational SOPs and Work Instructions
- Participate in QA-related projects and support quality investigations as required
- Identify, assess, and resolve data integrity issues, escalating where necessary
- Working Style & Collaboration
- Work under general direction, managing priorities within agreed objectives
- Apply analytical and problem-solving skills to issues of moderate complexity
- Act as a QA subject matter resource and provide guidance or training to colleagues
- Build effective working relationships with cross-functional teams, including Master Data, Regulatory Affairs, Supply Chain, Global Artwork, and QA Management
Requirements
Education & Experience
- MBO or Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience
- Suitable as an entry-level role for candidates with a Master’s degree in Life Sciences
- Typically 3 years of experience in Quality Assurance, manufacturing, or a related role within the pharmaceutical or medical device industry
- Previous experience in a GMP-regulated environment is preferred but not required
Additional Information
- Fluent in English
- Comfortable travelling to Breda, 2 days per week
- Able to start latest February 1
Salary
€4700-€5000 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international character.
