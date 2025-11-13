German speaking Sales Development Representative

Identifying, contacting, and qualifying new prospects

Managing outreach through tools like HubSpot and LinkedIn Sales Navigator

Calling, emailing, and connecting with decision-makers

Collaborating with Account Executives to handover qualified leads

Becoming an expert in expense management solutions and competitor insights

Occasionally attending industry events to represent the company

Sales or Business Background (Previous sales experience is helpful but not required)

German mother tongue standard speaker plus fluency in English

Proactive mindset, results-driven and eager to hit goals

Strong communication skills, with an ability to engage and persuade clients

Commercial experience is a plus, but comprehensive training will be provided

Analytical skills & AI proficiency—ability to interpret key performance metrics and use smart tools to enhance productivity

Comfortable working with platforms like Google Meet, HubSpot, and CRM systems

Competitive salary + bonus structure

Structured onboarding & continuous sales training

Career progression—opportunities to grow into an Account Executive or other commercial roles

Young, international, and supportive team based in Amsterdam

Regular coaching & mentorship to help develop your own sales style

Annual training budget

Hybrid working model—a mix of remote and office-based work

We are a fast-growing B2B SaaS scale-up, transforming how companies manage expenses worldwide. With over 1.7 million users in 100+ countries, we help businesses take control of their employee spending. Our mission is clear: to simplify and enhance the lives of employees, accountants, and HR managers by providing cutting-edge solutions.Our company fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, with 27 nationalities represented and 47% female employees. We operate across Europe, with offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Romania, and Portugal. You'll join a team committed to innovation, efficiency, and real impact in expense management.About the JobAs a Sales Development Representative (German - Entry Level), you will play a key role in generating new business opportunities and expanding our presence across Europe. You'll be the first point of contact for potential clients, helping them understand how our solutions can improve their financial workflows.You'll be reporting to a seasoned Account Executive, who began their journey in this exact role, ensuring you receive guidance, trust, and the freedom to make the role your own.You'll be part of a dynamic and innovative company where your skills drive real change. Our leadership is accessible, and we operate with efficiency and transparency, prioritizing meaningful impact over unnecessary complexity.If you're eager to launch your career in B2B sales, grow within an exciting industry, and be part of a high-performance team, this is your chance!