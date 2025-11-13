German speaking Sales Development Representative
Posted on November 13, 2025
Amsterdam
German, English
Posted on November 13, 2025
About this role
About the Company
We are a fast-growing B2B SaaS scale-up, transforming how companies manage expenses worldwide. With over 1.7 million users in 100+ countries, we help businesses take control of their employee spending. Our mission is clear: to simplify and enhance the lives of employees, accountants, and HR managers by providing cutting-edge solutions.
Our company fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, with 27 nationalities represented and 47% female employees. We operate across Europe, with offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Romania, and Portugal. You'll join a team committed to innovation, efficiency, and real impact in expense management.
About the Job
As a Sales Development Representative (German - Entry Level), you will play a key role in generating new business opportunities and expanding our presence across Europe. You'll be the first point of contact for potential clients, helping them understand how our solutions can improve their financial workflows.
Your responsibilities include:
You'll be reporting to a seasoned Account Executive, who began their journey in this exact role, ensuring you receive guidance, trust, and the freedom to make the role your own.
About You
Your reward
Why Join Us?
You’ll be part of a dynamic and innovative company where your skills drive real change. Our leadership is accessible, and we operate with efficiency and transparency, prioritizing meaningful impact over unnecessary complexity.
If you're eager to launch your career in B2B sales, grow within an exciting industry, and be part of a high-performance team, this is your chance!
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
We are a fast-growing B2B SaaS scale-up, transforming how companies manage expenses worldwide. With over 1.7 million users in 100+ countries, we help businesses take control of their employee spending. Our mission is clear: to simplify and enhance the lives of employees, accountants, and HR managers by providing cutting-edge solutions.
Our company fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, with 27 nationalities represented and 47% female employees. We operate across Europe, with offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Romania, and Portugal. You'll join a team committed to innovation, efficiency, and real impact in expense management.
About the Job
As a Sales Development Representative (German - Entry Level), you will play a key role in generating new business opportunities and expanding our presence across Europe. You'll be the first point of contact for potential clients, helping them understand how our solutions can improve their financial workflows.
Your responsibilities include:
- Identifying, contacting, and qualifying new prospects
- Managing outreach through tools like HubSpot and LinkedIn Sales Navigator
- Calling, emailing, and connecting with decision-makers
- Collaborating with Account Executives to handover qualified leads
- Becoming an expert in expense management solutions and competitor insights
- Occasionally attending industry events to represent the company
You'll be reporting to a seasoned Account Executive, who began their journey in this exact role, ensuring you receive guidance, trust, and the freedom to make the role your own.
About You
- Sales or Business Background (Previous sales experience is helpful but not required)
- German mother tongue standard speaker plus fluency in English
- Proactive mindset, results-driven and eager to hit goals
- Strong communication skills, with an ability to engage and persuade clients
- Commercial experience is a plus, but comprehensive training will be provided
- Analytical skills & AI proficiency—ability to interpret key performance metrics and use smart tools to enhance productivity
- Comfortable working with platforms like Google Meet, HubSpot, and CRM systems
Your reward
- Competitive salary + bonus structure
- Structured onboarding & continuous sales training
- Career progression—opportunities to grow into an Account Executive or other commercial roles
- Young, international, and supportive team based in Amsterdam
- Regular coaching & mentorship to help develop your own sales style
- Annual training budget
- Hybrid working model—a mix of remote and office-based work
Why Join Us?
You’ll be part of a dynamic and innovative company where your skills drive real change. Our leadership is accessible, and we operate with efficiency and transparency, prioritizing meaningful impact over unnecessary complexity.
If you're eager to launch your career in B2B sales, grow within an exciting industry, and be part of a high-performance team, this is your chance!
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
German, English, Sales
Salary
€33000 per annum
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Head of Sales | English
Account Manager | French | Amsterdam area
Inside Sales Coordinator | German/Dutch | North-Holland
Account Manager | Dutch | Amsterdam area
Customer Success Advisor | German