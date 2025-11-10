REUZEit is on a mission to transform industry through circularity.

We help Fortune 500 companies reduce waste, recover value, and keep millions of kilograms of equipment out of landfills. By extending the life of the world’s most advanced technology, we’re tackling environmental degradation, resource scarcity, and supply chain instability—one asset at a time. Join us in building the reuse economy and creating a cleaner, more resilient future.