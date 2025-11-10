Home
Career
Jobs in the Netherlands
Job providers
REUZEit

REUZEit

Coenecoop 630, 2467PV, Waddinxveen
https://reuzeit.com/
Social

REUZEit is on a mission to transform industry through circularity.

We help Fortune 500 companies reduce waste, recover value, and keep millions of kilograms of equipment out of landfills. By extending the life of the world’s most advanced technology, we’re tackling environmental degradation, resource scarcity, and supply chain instability—one asset at a time. Join us in building the reuse economy and creating a cleaner, more resilient future.

Jobs in the Netherlands by REUZEit

Operations Assistant (Finance-Focused) – EMEA

Latest career news & articles

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.