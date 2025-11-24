Are you an experienced Quantity Surveyor ready to take the lead on exciting and complex DC projects? Join a forward-thinking consultancy where you’ll work closely with talented professionals, gain direct client exposure, and shape innovative construction solutions. This is your chance to grow your career while making a real impact.

Company Description:

The company is an independent, full-service, data-led construction consultancy established in 2015. With a strong focus on quality, efficiency, and innovation, it delivers Project Management, Quantity Surveying, Funder Advisory, and Specialist Services to ambitious clients worldwide. Over the past decade, some of the largest and most ambitious companies have entrusted the firm with their most complex, challenging, and business-critical projects.

Its success is driven by its people. The company has built a culture of learning, growth, and collaboration in which the team shapes new ways of working and pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.

Your job as a Senior MEP Quantity Surveyor

As a Senior MEP Quantity Surveyor/Cost Manager, you will independently manage medium to large construction projects, including mechanical and electrical services packages and their associated costs. You will work closely with clients, project teams, and contractors to ensure quality delivery, cost control, and compliance with best practices. This role requires strong experience on-site, for example with large Data Centre projects in Amsterdam, as well as expertise in tendering, procurement, estimation, and reporting. You will also provide commercial advice and guidance throughout all project phases. The position offers a hybrid working model, combining both office-based and on-site responsibilities.

Your key responsibilities include:

Managing project budgets, contracts, and cost reporting;

Leading procurement and tendering processes;

Overseeing mechanical and electrical services packages;

Ensuring compliance with industry standards and best practice;

Supporting final account preparation and negotiations.



Your workplace

The organization offers an open, progressive, and collaborative environment where every voice is valued. Its flat structure ensures that new team members work closely with colleagues, leaders, and clients from the very beginning. The team is motivated, diligent, and supportive, sharing a strong commitment to going the extra mile for clients. Employees collaborate with experienced project managers, directors, and associates while gaining direct client exposure on challenging and exciting construction projects.



Job requirements:

You bring a mix of technical expertise, commercial insight, and client-facing skills to deliver projects at the highest standard. You thrive in fast-paced, collaborative environments and have the motivation to take ownership of your work.

We are looking for someone with:

Professional level of English, Dutch is a big plus;

Relevant third-level qualification (BSc or equivalent);

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Quantity Surveyor post-qualification;

Accreditation (SCSI, MRICS, or equivalent) or working towards chartership;

Experience with estimation, tendering, procurement, reporting, and final accounts;

Mechanical & Electrical project experience (Data Centre knowledge an advantage);

Strong client-facing and communication skills.

What’s in it for you?

We offer a competitive package with excellent opportunities for career development and growth.

On a permanent basis, you will receive: