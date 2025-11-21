Ready to make waves in women’s swimwear? Join a creative and collaborative team where your product development skills will help bring standout collections to life. Please note, the deadline to apply is Monday, November 24th at 12 noon.

The Team

You will be part of the Close to Body Department, which covers both Men’s and Women’s Underwear, Loungewear, and Swimwear. Within this category, collaboration is key. Designers, merchandisers, and product developers work closely together across disciplines to bring cohesive and innovative collections to life. The team is made up of 2 Merchandisers, 2 Product Developers, and 3 Designers, each playing a vital role in shaping the final product.

Role and Responsibilities

As Product Developer Women’s Swimwear, you will be responsible for managing the entire product development lifecycle, from concept to final sample. Your day-to-day involves a blend of operational precision and creative collaboration. Key responsibilities include:

Taking ownership of the development process for women’s swimwear styles.

Sourcing and selecting materials and fabric qualities in line with design and commercial goals.

Collaborating closely with Merchandising, Technical Teams, and Designers to ensure cohesion and quality.

Communicating clearly and effectively with vendors to manage timelines, costs, and quality.

Following up on sample production and ensuring timely delivery of SMS (salesman samples).

Keeping a close eye on trends, fit, and fabric innovation to help shape standout collections.

The Ideal Candidate

You bring a sharp eye for style and a deep understanding of what makes a great swimwear product. Your background combines fashion sense with technical know-how, and you’re comfortable working across all stages of product development. You’re proactive, structured, and thrive in a team where open communication and ownership are key. You also bring:

Proven experience in women’s swimwear product development.

Strong vendor management and communication skills.

Solid understanding of the development cycle, from sketch to sample.

Ability to track multiple styles and deadlines simultaneously.

A fashion-forward mindset and knowledge of current swimwear trends.

Senior-level product development expertise.

A collaborative spirit and a positive, hands-on attitude.

Full-time availability and readiness to be part of a creative, fast-paced environment.

What you can expect from our client