Product Developer Women's Swimwear

Posted on November 21, 2025
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 hours per week
About this role

Ready to make waves in women’s swimwear? Join a creative and collaborative team where your product development skills will help bring standout collections to life. Please note, the deadline to apply is Monday, November 24th at 12 noon.

The Team
You will be part of the Close to Body Department, which covers both Men’s and Women’s Underwear, Loungewear, and Swimwear. Within this category, collaboration is key. Designers, merchandisers, and product developers work closely together across disciplines to bring cohesive and innovative collections to life. The team is made up of 2 Merchandisers, 2 Product Developers, and 3 Designers, each playing a vital role in shaping the final product.

Role and Responsibilities
As Product Developer Women’s Swimwear, you will be responsible for managing the entire product development lifecycle, from concept to final sample. Your day-to-day involves a blend of operational precision and creative collaboration. Key responsibilities include:

  • Taking ownership of the development process for women’s swimwear styles.
  • Sourcing and selecting materials and fabric qualities in line with design and commercial goals.
  • Collaborating closely with Merchandising, Technical Teams, and Designers to ensure cohesion and quality.
  • Communicating clearly and effectively with vendors to manage timelines, costs, and quality.
  • Following up on sample production and ensuring timely delivery of SMS (salesman samples).
  • Keeping a close eye on trends, fit, and fabric innovation to help shape standout collections.

The Ideal Candidate
You bring a sharp eye for style and a deep understanding of what makes a great swimwear product. Your background combines fashion sense with technical know-how, and you’re comfortable working across all stages of product development. You’re proactive, structured, and thrive in a team where open communication and ownership are key. You also bring:

  • Proven experience in women’s swimwear product development.
  • Strong vendor management and communication skills.
  • Solid understanding of the development cycle, from sketch to sample.
  • Ability to track multiple styles and deadlines simultaneously.
  • A fashion-forward mindset and knowledge of current swimwear trends.
  • Senior-level product development expertise.
  • A collaborative spirit and a positive, hands-on attitude.
  • Full-time availability and readiness to be part of a creative, fast-paced environment.

What you can expect from our client

  • An international environment which respects diversity, equality, and individuality.
  • A beautiful state-of-the-art Campus.
  • Depending on the role a monthly home - office budget.
  • A chance to unwind with weekly social activities. 

Salary

EUR

Application Procedure

Apply now, and be sure to do so before Monday, November 24th at 12 noon. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.

