Vacancy | General Manager Childcare Center | 32 hrs | English | The Hague

Our client is an international baby center, daycare, preschool and afterschool facility in one of the trendiest areas The Hague nearby the city center. At the moment they are taking care of over more than 80 children every day. This location is included in the international business unit of our client. With over 40 locations our client is a professional and leading organization in childcare in The Hague area and the southern part of the Netherlands. They offer an educational program, with English as first language. Their professional and dedicated staff are qualified nurses and teachers, and our client has offered their services for over 10 years to internationals from all over the world. The groups are organized in a linear- horizontal system. This means that children are educated and cared for with peers in small established groups. The day care facility and the afterschool club are under the same roof. As GM you are responsible for both. Our client offers a specially designed activity programme, such as languages, music lessons that focusses on developing both intellectual and socials skills within an internationally oriented environment. Interested in this position? Our recruiter Chantal de Vos is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below. Want to know more first? Then send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-41687812. Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands. This vacancy can also be found under: Professional, manager, team leader, management, leading, supervisor, child care, English, Nederlands, Dutch, Engels, part time, parttime, The Hague area