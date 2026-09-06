Vacancy | General Manager Childcare Center | 32 hrs | English | The Hague
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you the professional and experienced people oriented manager, interested in executing the most efficient and effective management of a leading daycare centre in the center of The Hague on a day-to-day basis? Are able to maintain the characteristics of an international child care centre within the Dutch system? Can you connect, maintain and build a strong & solid team, while looking for improvements and new business related chances? Then you are the person we are looking for to fill our general manager position! Please apply or contact us for more information. Your tasks:
- To continuously develop and promote the business
- To manage and motivate a team of qualified nurses and teachers
- To serve as primary contact for the parents
- To manage and advise on the integration and transition process for new children and to provide support in applying for allowances from the Dutch authorities
- To manage all visits/tours on the location and the intake appointments
- To develop, assess and report staff objectives in lines with the company objectives
- To work with the team in developing the curriculum fort he activities and programmes
- To ensure the child development center continually meets all rules and regulations
What do we offer you
- A challenging and diverse job in a dynamic and fast growing international environment
- A complete package of collective labour agreement (CAO) in Child Care sector, based salary, eight percent holiday pay, six weeks holiday, pension and company contribution towards health insurance
- A position of 32 hours per week
Job Requirements
- Relevant Bachelors’ Degree in education with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar position
- Proven experience in managing a team (>20 staff members)
- Proven experience in an international environment
- Excellent verbal and written English communication skills at all levels (preferably a native speaker)
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
About the company
Our client is an international baby center, daycare, preschool and afterschool facility in one of the trendiest areas The Hague nearby the city center. At the moment they are taking care of over more than 80 children every day. This location is included in the international business unit of our client. With over 40 locations our client is a professional and leading organization in childcare in The Hague area and the southern part of the Netherlands. They offer an educational program, with English as first language. Their professional and dedicated staff are qualified nurses and teachers, and our client has offered their services for over 10 years to internationals from all over the world. The groups are organized in a linear- horizontal system. This means that children are educated and cared for with peers in small established groups. The day care facility and the afterschool club are under the same roof. As GM you are responsible for both. Our client offers a specially designed activity programme, such as languages, music lessons that focusses on developing both intellectual and socials skills within an internationally oriented environment. Interested in this position? Our recruiter Chantal de Vos is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below. Want to know more first? Then send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-41687812. Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands. This vacancy can also be found under: Professional, manager, team leader, management, leading, supervisor, child care, English, Nederlands, Dutch, Engels, part time, parttime, The Hague area