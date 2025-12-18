Strategic PMO Lead - Global Transition (Temp/Interim)

Great two year assignment for a Strategic PMO Lead with experience in global transitions in the FMCG domain.

Among your responsibilities:



Strategic roadmap ownership: Shape and maintain the integrated program plan, ensuring perfect alignment between long-term vision and operational milestones.



Executive advisory: Provide steering insights to leadership and SteerCo, translating complex data and dependencies into actionable recommendations.



Governance excellence: Drive a culture of disciplined execution, ensuring all workstreams adhere to rigorous standards and decision-making frameworks.



Risk & impact anticipation: Proactively identify cross-functional interdependencies and capacity constraints to safeguard program stability and business continuity.



Milestone safeguarding: Orchestrate the disciplined delivery of critical phases, including Cut Over, SIT, and UAT, while maintaining program coherence.



A challenging fulltime assignment in Utrecht (hybrid working is possible). Start date as soon as possible, the assignment is likely to run for two years. For zzp, the hourly rate will be around €115. There's also the possibility of a temp contract via us, in which case a salary up to €9500 gross per month applies.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.