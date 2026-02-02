Senior Appian Developer

Automate the Future of Financial Compliance!

In this role, you are responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle management of Appian applications within the IT & Ops division. You will design and build complex process models and Sail UI interfaces closely integrated with core banking systems and external APIs. You will work closely with stakeholders to translate functional requirements into robust technical architectures. Additionally, you will uphold the highest standards in security and governance, essential for applications subject to strict financial supervision (such as AML and KYC).



Develop and maintain Appian solutions for complex financial workflows (lending, compliance).



Lead the full lifecycle: from requirements gathering and application design to production release.



Implement secure integrations with core banking systems, CRM platforms, and authentication APIs.



Optimize application performance and monitor adherence to enterprise architecture standards.



Actively contribute to the Agile/Scrum team and improve CI/CD pipelines.



A challenging full time position at the European HQ of an international financial institution in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible). Salary for this position is between €80,000 - 90,000 gross per year, and there's an attractive package of secondary benefits.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.